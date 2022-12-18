Minister Franc Weerwind (Legal Protection) does not want to hear criticism that, as a ‘man of color’ in Suriname, he is not the right man to explain the expected apologies from the cabinet about the slavery past. ,,I will never deny where I come from, that is also here. But I’m here as a representative of the cabinet.”

Weerwind emphasized in conversation with the press in Paramaribo that he will not make the excuses himself. “That’s not the point. I’m not going to do that either.”

The minister’s ancestors were enslaved, but Weerwind considers himself suitable. ,,I understand the surprise, I have also listened to it, but I have a different opinion. I am proud to be here as a representative of the government. Especially with my background. You can also see it as good times, a sign of change.”

Weerwind found eight family members who worked on plantations in the slave registers. "I am aware of my roots. I read there Elisabeth Weerwind, Charles Weerwind, that made me realize what my past is. You only have to go back to my father's grandmother. Grandma Peetje, those stories have been told to me."

Meaningful message

Weerwind calls the ‘meaningful message’ from the cabinet tomorrow ‘a first step, a start’. “We have to treat each other with respect.”

He acknowledges that Suriname felt surprised by the timing. Many Surinamese found July 1 a more suitable date for a gesture, because this is the commemoration date of the abolition of slavery. Weather wind leaves that in the middle. But he does say: ,,The process should have gone much better. Not everything went well in terms of communication.”

Silveria Jacobs, Prime Minister of Sint Maarten.



The apologies about the slavery past that the cabinet will probably want to make tomorrow have been a matter of debate for weeks. Not only in Suriname is there resistance to the intended gesture. Silveria Jacobs, the Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, has already announced that her island will not accept the apology. To defuse the unrest in Suriname, Deputy Prime Minister Sigrid Kaag already flew there at the end of last week.

Weerwind will be present in Paramaribo on behalf of the Dutch government tomorrow at the broadcast of Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s speech about the slavery past. In addition to Suriname, this speech by Rutte will also be broadcast in Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Sint Eustatius, Saba and Sint Maarten. There are other government representatives present.

Demonstration on the Dam

Demonstrations were held on Dam Square in Amsterdam against the apologies for the slavery past by the Dutch government on Monday. Several dozen demonstrators attended the event, organized by Sons of Slaves Brotherhood.

Some speeches called for apologies not to be accepted by the Dutch government if they were offered on Monday. With their position, the demonstrators joined critical organizations, which believe that the Netherlands is trying to push through the apologies without sufficiently involving stakeholders. They believe that more time should be taken for this.

It is not yet clear whether an apology will actually be made on Monday. It is known that the prime minister will then deliver a 'meaningful message'.

