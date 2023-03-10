Important playoff success for Virtus Bologna in the 28th round of the Euroleague. Against Alba Berlin it ends 96-74 thanks to 21 points and 6 assists by Teodosic and 22 by Weems.

Absences

—

At the Mercedes-Benz Arena, Sergio Scariolo’s team, still without Shengelia, Cordinier and Ojeleye, suffered in the first three minutes, only to get their hands on the game and never let go. Virtus, fresh from three defeats in the last four games, improves its record now of 13 wins and 15 defeats, keeping alive the hopes of grabbing the eighth place. Now the bianconeri will be back on the pitch on Thursday 16 March, when they visit Mike James’ Monaco.