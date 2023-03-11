These exceptional circumstances are reflected in the manifestations of the Egyptians’ celebrations and their reception of the month that they await from year to year, as they face a rise in prices not only for the special foods for the month such as “yamish”, which is some dried fruits, along with decorative tools and lanterns, but in food commodities as well. Therefore, most Egyptians tend to replace these aspects with basic commodities.

The rise in inflation follows a series of decisions to devalue the Egyptian currency, which began in March 2022, amid a long-standing scarcity of foreign currency.

Although the month of Ramadan in Egypt is linked to the state of prosperity and prosperity in the markets, through the Egyptians’ keenness to buy Ramadan lanterns and toys for children, to express their joy at the advent of this month, the recent decline in the purchasing power of the Egyptian people showed a weak demand for these appearances.

According to specialists in the chambers of commerce, the market for faience and lanterns was severely damaged, and sales fell drastically, attributing this to two factors: the first, weak purchasing power, and high prices.

difficult situations

Magdy Tawfik, deputy head of the Spice Division at the Chamber of Commerce in Cairo, comments that “the customs releases that took place last January did not contribute to lowering prices,” referring to the continuing crisis.

And he stresses, in exclusive statements to the “Sky News Arabia Economy” website, that merchants bear all costs to the consumer from their arrival at the port until their arrival in the markets, in addition to the value of the “land” that is reserved for the goods until their release. Which contributes to higher prices.

And the American “Bloomberg” network expected, in a report, that the coming month of Ramadan will be the most difficult for Egyptians in many years. Food prices may rise dramatically, especially after a rise in fuel prices and an increase in food demand.

And the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics announced, last February; Food and beverage prices, the largest component of the inflation index, jumped 48 percent in January 2023, and the core consumer price index rose 25.8 percent year-on-year, up 21.3 percent from the previous month.

Dollar hammer and price anvil

The deputy of the Spice Division at the Cairo Chamber of Commerce adds: “Whoever wants to buy yamish or lanterns will think a thousand times before making his decision, and will eventually decide to replace them with basic foodstuffs.” The dollar recently.”

He explained that the prices of Al-Yamish increased by 30 to 40 percent from last Ramadan, which will certainly push people, according to his expression, to refrain from buying these goods as luxury, especially with the import of 70 to 80 percent of these goods.

He cited an 80 percent increase in the prices of some products, such as pistachios; As its price reached between 400 or 800 pounds per kilo, cashews and other products; Since most of them are imported.

He pointed out that the prices that will witness increases during the current year:

Dates range between 12-15 pounds for popular types, instead of 6-10 pounds last year.

Luxurious types of dates exceeded 40 pounds instead of 30 in Ramadan 2022

The price of Egyptian raisins reached 85 pounds instead of 78

Iranian raisins reached 100 instead of 90 last Ramadan

And he continues, “The prices of Yamish Ramadan at the present time are described in the middle between the hammer of the dollar and the anvil of international prices, as well as the Egyptians.”

He concluded, “The market for Ramadan commodities this year will witness a stagnation in the commodities offered to consumers, in addition to a decline in demand.”

Lanterns.. the decorations of the month

On the other hand, Barakat Safa, deputy head of the stationery, toys and hardware division at the Cairo Chamber of Commerce, said that the prices of lanterns increased between 50 and 60 percent.

Safa explained in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia Economy” that this increase is not significant, given that:

Last year, at the same time, the price of the dollar was 15 pounds, but today it has exceeded the thirty-pound barrier

The increase was supposed to be 100 percent

Local production contributed to not raising the cost of prices by 100 percent, so the increase was between 50 and 60 percent only.

He explains that “last year, about 5 million lanterns were produced, but this year only about 2 million lanterns were produced, describing them as “very few”, due to “the spread of economic expectations of a decline in the purchasing power of luxuries compared to basic commodities on the part of the Egyptian consumer.”

And about that crisis; He says that there are problems with production requirements, due to customs documentary credits, which contributed to disrupting production, citing a small device inside the lantern that makes it light and make sounds, and there was a problem with its import.

Safa concludes by saying: “The Egyptian consumer’s culture is to buy luxuries and commodities in the last week before the start of Ramadan.” Therefore, “things in buying and selling so far are not perfect, but they are moving in a good direction.”