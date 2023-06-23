A senior Ukrainian presidential official said on Friday that Kiev’s offensive operations against Russian forces “aimed at reshaping the battlefield.”

“The army continues its attacks in a number of areas,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the Ukrainian president, although Russia describes Kiev’s counterattack, which is believed to have started early this month, as “failed and about to stop.”

Podolyak wrote on Twitter, saying, “Counterattack is not a new season for a series on Netflix, and there is no need to expect excitement and buy popcorn.”

He added, “The offensive operations of the Ukrainian armed forces are continuing in a number of regions. Formation operations are under way to prepare the battlefield.”

Ukraine announced that it had recovered 8 villages in the south during the past two weeks, and although the progress is limited, it is the largest for its forces since November, with its incursion into mined and heavily fortified areas controlled by Russia.

Podolyak stated that “the time that Ukraine needed to convince its Western partners to provide the necessary weapons gave the Russian army an opportunity to fortify and strengthen its defense lines.”

He continued, “Breakthrough the Russian front today requires a balanced approach. A soldier’s life is the most important value that Ukraine has today.”

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow was seeing “certain calm” in Ukraine’s counterattack, and that Kiev had suffered heavy losses, while Ukraine says it had inflicted heavy losses on Russian forces.