It was a journalistic miracle of late Francoism, one of the milestones of the Transition and, 50 years after its premiere, it is the oldest program on public television, as well as the oldest of its kind in Europe. Weekly report It has remained on Televisión Española during the 14 legislatures of the Spanish Government and 16 directors and more than thirty presenters have passed through it, appearing to viewers almost always in the same time slot: Saturday nights.

The news program began its broadcasts on March 31, 1973 under the name of Informative weekly. It was a decision by Pedro Erquicia, whom the public channel sent to the United States as a scout, in search of a television format that could matter. From everything seen, he stayed with him 60 minutes from CBS. From the beginning, it was a space that opted for the image and for a journalism full of sources.

This Saturday, April 1, the emblem of Spanish public television celebrates its 50th anniversary with a special program that will be broadcast on La 1 at 9:30 p.m. and that recalls “what it has been and how far it has come”, says its current director, José Carlos Gallardo (Ponferrada, León, 49 years old), in a telephone conversation. The one-hour broadcast, in reference to its original inspiration, was recorded in Bilbao, a city that the person in charge of the space considers “reflects the change in Spanish society in this half century”, and is presented by Ana White. Queen Letizia, who in the summer of 2000 served as substitute presenter for the format, will send a video message congratulating the team.

Pedro Erquicia, the first director and presenter of ‘Informe semanal’, in an image from 1977. TVE

Born in a context of censorship

The origins of the program are those of a unique television during the dictatorship “in which there was a lot of courage,” says Gallardo. that first Weekly report he managed to deceive the censor and tell “things that could not be counted and look to those sides where one still did not look.” He did it by dealing with many international issues and few of Spanish politics. While he commented on abortion and divorce in other countries, he introduced the issue in Spain. Carmen Sarmiento, another of the most relevant journalists in the history of the program and one of those who participates in the special, explained to Gallardo that her first team “was a bunch of twenty-somethings and thirty-somethings who were experimenting and who catapulted them into their own forms. to do journalism”.

Baltasar Magro (Toledo, 73 years old) has participated in space in up to four different decades, from the seventies to the two thousand. “When I arrived, he was a young man among journalists with a long history. The program had something very new: an editorial board, almost assembly, which worked quite well and with great respect. Every week, the things that had been broadcast were analyzed and debated. The criticism from my colleagues with my first report was harsh and I felt very ashamed. Then, with the passage of time, they had to suffer mine”, recalls the journalist.

During the Transition, explains Magro, the program gained “a very powerful prestige” that has made it respected by all the governments that have taken over RTVE. “That moment was a great opportunity for space, because the doors of everything were open” and he was able to continue dealing with issues that had not been dealt with before or issues such as homosexuality for the first time.

Mari Carmen García Vela (Madrid, 80 years old) presented the format between 1983 and 1997 and was one of the best-known faces of the public channel at that time along with Ana Blanco herself. “The beginnings with Erquicia had me abducted as a spectator. Her arrival on television was something of a surprise in this country, due to her unknown quality until then, ”she recounts by phone. Recalling the stage in which she participated in space, she has been surprised at “how history repeats itself, the failures and the successes of humanity, in the political, social and economic part,” she says. The review that this Saturday TVE makes to its dean program is the review of half a century of Spanish society.

Between the seventies and eighties, García Vela was one of the first women to lead an information program together with Rosa María Mateo, Rosa María Artal, Adela Cantalapiedra and Pilar Trenas, who also directed it at that time, as she did Maria Antonia Iglesias. “It was definitely a good place for female journalists,” she says.

Mari Carmen García Vela, one of the presenters of ‘Weekly Report’ in its 50 years of existence.

In that decade, Magro became director for a few months, appointed by Pilar Miró, at a time when “the program had grown in the media and had a lot of support from the house (RTVE)”. In its most important stage, from the nineties, other televisions had already arrived. In addition to the private ones, there were the regional chains. They competed with soccer and heart programs. Times were changing. “I remember a meeting with the channel’s marketing team in which they showed me the simultaneous broadcasts of the program with those of the competition, in which they explained to me that if we broadcast long content, people would go to other channels. I didn’t pay any attention to them. I told them that I didn’t care because that’s not how we worked on public television, ”he recalls.

Both García Vela and Magro admit that the program has weathered the pressures of the different administrations of the public entity. “When you handle such sensitive material in a program that is a jewel, of course there are,” says the journalist. “Sometimes, suggestions have come to me. Sometimes I have ignored them and other times I have. They have always been personal decisions. The first time it happened to me as a director, I left of my own free will. And the second time they kicked me out… But in general terms, the program has been highly respected and this is what has allowed its success ”, he expands.

Both its directors and its presenter would like Weekly report back to 60 minutes instead of the current half hour. They believe that the space would gain in depth in times of short formats. And even in repercussion, since its highest audience curve usually occurs in its final minutes, Gallardo points out.

Gallardo’s challenge is to update a classic without changing it too much. “Faced with a current journalism that is always so exposed to speed and the latest technologies, you have to face the present of Weekly report Away from all that outside influence. We want to combine current affairs with reflection and analysis, without changing what Pedro Erquicia and his first team were considering in 1973. Now, we must take into account how information is consumed, and ensure that it is as attractive as possible and that excites.″, he explains himself.

Great moments of the program, for some of its creators

Mari Carmen Garcia Vela

“I remember the interview with Irene Villa in the hospital after being the victim of a terrorist attack at the age of 12. It cost me. It was an order. It seemed very hard to make a girl speak at that terrible moment.

Balthazar Magro

“As a reporter in the seventies, I remember a trip to Argentina during the dictatorship in search of its disappeared, at a delicate moment. We were practically persecuted by the military.”

“I would also highlight the reports I did on ETA terrorism. There were many difficulties to record in the Basque Country. One of the times, our equipment was stolen. But not the camera, which was worth several million pesetas, but the tapes. The intention was clear.”

“Another difficult moment was the Saturday that Miguel Ángel Blanco was assassinated. We had to throw away the program we had prepared and set up a team of 40 people to create another one in a matter of hours.”

Jose Carlos Gallardo

“I would highlight the Weekly report special that was made on February 28, 1981, just after the coup d’état of 23-F. With Adela Cantalapiedra beginning the broadcast saying: ‘We are going to tell you what perhaps we could not tell you.’

