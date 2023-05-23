Weekly report has been awarded the 2023 National Television Award. The jury unanimously recognized the program on its fiftieth anniversary for “being a benchmark in its genre and its international projection, highlighting the high quality of its content and professional teams , the introduction of new approaches and formats in television journalism, and the exposition of issues of general interest that have contributed to debate, social awareness and the defense of democratic values”. The prize, granted by the Ministry of Culture and Sports, is endowed with 30,000 euros.

More information

This television space was born at the end of the Franco regime, in 1973, as a 90-minute informative space that included reports treated in more depth than in the Newscast. It survived the Democratic Transition and continues to be broadcast on the same channel —La 1— and the same time slot, although its duration has now been shortened to half an hour. It is the oldest program on the air and the oldest of its kind in Europe. The news program began its broadcasts on March 31 under the name of Informative weekly. It was a decision by Pedro Erquicia, whom the public channel sent to the United States as a scout, in search of a television format that could matter. From everything seen, he stayed with him 60 minutes from CBS. From the beginning it was a space that opted for the image and for a journalism full of sources. During the Transition, explained Baltasar Magro in a report in April in that newspaper, the program gained “a very powerful prestige” that has made it respected by all the governments that have taken over RTVE. “That moment was a great opportunity for space, because the doors of everything were open” and he was able to continue dealing with issues that had not been dealt with before or issues such as homosexuality for the first time.

This year, the journalist Ana Blanco, who was already the face of the program from 2007 to 2009, has presented the 50th anniversary special. Other iconic personalities in journalism such as Mari Carmen García Vela or Pepa Bueno —and even Queen Letizia, who in the summer of 2000 served as substitute presenter for the format— went through the program.

This award recognizes the work in the Spanish television field revealed through a work broadcast during 2022 or a private contribution for its creativity. In some cases, it has been awarded for recognition of a professional career: for example, in 2021 the television chef Karlos Arguiñano received it.

The Jury was chaired by Carmen Páez Soria, General Director of Cultural Industries, Intellectual Property and Cooperation; and Carlo Penna Gómez, deputy general director of Promotion of Cultural Industries, has acted as vice president. Alicia Vallina Vallina, advisory member of the Institute of Cinematography and Audiovisual Arts (ICAA); Gonzalo de Pedro Amatria, adviser to the cabinet of the Minister of Culture and Sports; María Casado Paredes, president of the Academy of Television and Audiovisual Arts and Sciences; Sergio Oslé Varona, CEO of Telefónica Spain; Emma de Alós Balderrábano, Director of Public Relations and Protocol of the Spanish Radio and Television Corporation (RTVE); Candelaria Delgado Alonso, director of Product, Communication and Marketing of Radio Televisión Canaria (RTVC) designated by the winner in the previous edition and Sonia Herrera Sánchez, specialist in audiovisual media and research from a gender perspective.

