A blazing sun, turquoise water, a photo taken on a beach in Rio, Brazil, there is an air of vacation and above all carefree. The country has 4.5 million people with Covid-19. In France, to swim or kayak in the rivers of the Doubs, you will have to wait for the water to rise. An exceptional drought hits Burgundy-Franche-Comté.

In England, an intrigued fisherman witnesses the disembarkation of a dozen migrants who disembark on a beach. Like them, 1,468 men, women and children crossed the Channel illegally in August. So London accuses Paris of Laxism.

On the French side, this time, we could see cyclists hanging from the cable car in the city of Grenoble (Isère). It was in fact a campaign to promote cycling, while the Tour de France cyclists passed by.

