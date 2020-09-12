In El Salvador, prisons are overcrowded. The jail administration piles its prisoners collectively in tiny cells, in order that their members escape the bars. In parliament in Switzerland, photos present parliamentarians legislating on Covid-19 … with out masks. Probably not a great instance.

In Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), a photograph illustrates the loneliness of the coronavirus. 600 persons are in intensive care in France, as on the finish of June. In Lesbos, Greece, the Moria camp has burned down and 12,000 exiled persons are homeless. On the west coast of the USA, the fireplace can be wreaking havoc. Stunning photos present the town of San Francisco immersed in orange mild. 16 deaths are already to be deplored.