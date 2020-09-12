In El Salvador, prisons are overcrowded. The prison administration piles its prisoners together in tiny cells, so that their members escape the bars. In parliament in Switzerland, images show parliamentarians legislating on Covid-19 … without masks. Not really a good example.

In Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), a photo illustrates the loneliness of the coronavirus. 600 people are in intensive care in France, as at the end of June. In Lesbos, Greece, the Moria camp has burned down and 12,000 exiled people are homeless. On the west coast of the United States, the fire is also wreaking havoc. Surprising images show the city of San Francisco immersed in orange light. 16 deaths are already to be deplored.

