Over the seven days up to Friday, 44,510 doses of vaccine were administered in the Balearics – 6,359 per day. On Friday itself, the figure was 6,729. The previous week there were 36,640 doses, meaning that the daily average between April 9 and 16 increased by 1,125 and the total number of doses by 7,870.

By Friday, a total of 254,744 doses had been administered and 63,239 people had been vaccinated twice; 191,505 people had received at least one dose. The number of people immunized with two doses represent 6.4% of the population of 986,279 residents who are scheduled to be vaccinated. In general terms, 19.4% of this population had been vaccinated by Friday.

In Majorca, 202,354 doses had been administered by Friday and 51,042 people had received both doses.