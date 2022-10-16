If you want to find out about everything that is going on before anyone else, you can subscribe to our newsletter and you will receive the weekly menu of El Comidista in your email every Friday. Here you have all the information.

What can we tell you now that we haven’t told you about this wonderful section. After so many years, here we continue season after season spreading the benefits and virtues of seasonal fruit and vegetables, and providing hundreds of recipe ideas with these foods. In this case, sweet potatoes, pumpkins, pomegranates or cabbage are the stars of many of the dishes on this new weekly menu.

Monday October 17

FIRST: PUMPKIN CREAM AND ROASTED RADISHES

The roasted pumpkin cream does not taste completely different from the conventional one, but its taste is a little more intense, caramelized and toasted.

SECOND: Moorish Skewers

Diced beef marinated in a blend of herbs and spices, cooked to a golden brown on the outside but tender on the inside: the homemade version of this bar classic is worth the -little- effort.

DESSERT: PERSIMMON AND POMEGRANATE DESSERT

If you want to feel less guilty, you can substitute low-fat smoothie cheese for the Greek yogurt; if not, give it a final hit of whipped cream or fresh cream.

Tuesday, October 18

FIRST: CABBAGE SALAD WITH CARROT

Two types of cabbage, carrot and a creamy dressing with a touch of acidity are the key to the success of this salad. It is better with a while of rest so that the cabbage loses a little firmness and the raisins are hydrated.

SECOND: PASTA WITH THAI PESTO

Pesto can be tweaked to your own taste, and here we give it a Thai spin using peanuts, fish sauce and garlic confit for a creamy, umami-packed sauce.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: PEAR

They are juicy, they are good, they are in season and can be eaten alone or combined. There is no fault.

Wednesday, October 19

FIRST: CARAMELIZED ONION CREAM

The onion is one of the basic ingredients of our gastronomy. What would the sofrito, the potato omelette, the stuffed onions or the classic rabbit with onions be without the aforementioned bulb?

SECOND: BROCCOLI WITH NUT CREAM

In this recipe we serve steamed broccoli florets or bimi, on a cream prepared with the less aesthetic but equally tasty parts of the vegetable.

DESSERT: QUICK QUESADA

Quesada is a product that would be prohibited in a dietary dictatorship. And not only because of its calorie content, but because it is so good that it is difficult to eat just a little.

Thursday October 20

FIRST: SWEET SWEET SALAD, ROASTED PEPPERS AND CHICKEN

A simple dish that counteracts the sweetness of the seasonal sweet potato with a tasty vinaigrette. It can serve as a single dish if we increase the quantities and it is suitable for taking away in the tupperware.

SECOND: MULLET WITH HONEY AND SOY

A marinade that enhances its qualities can elevate the flavor and texture of a fish into the stratosphere. These mullets with garlic, ginger, lime and soy prove it at the first bite.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: KIWI

The kiwi is in season and is one of the fruits with the highest concentration of vitamin C. Ideal to face the cold.

Friday October 21

FIRST: ROASTED PUMPKIN, TOASTED BUTTER AND ALMOND

Few things offer as much reward for little effort as turning on the oven and putting a pumpkin in it. Here we dress it with ‘noisette’ butter, sliced ​​almonds and a generous touch of pepper.

SECOND: SAUTEED BEANS WITH COCKLES

Not all legume dishes are spoons or salads. They also go very well in sautés like this one, which enhances the butteriness of some beans with the umami of the cockles.

DESSERT: COOKIES WITH CHOCOLATE CHIPS

Finding out why they go right or wrong is not easy. Luckily we – with a little help from physics, and a little help from chemistry – have done it for you.

Saturday October 22

MAIN DISH: CAULIFLOWER “RICE” WITH BAKED SEA BRAIDS

Chopped cauliflower is a perfect substitute for rice and couscous, especially interesting if you want to consume less carbohydrates. Here we bake it with white fish and a side of edamame.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: POMEGRANATE

To choose a good specimen, make sure it is heavy -relative to its size- and has a fairly pink or reddish color.

Sunday October 23

MAIN DISH: SAUTEED BRUSSELS SPROUTS WITH GARLIC AND COUSCOUS

If you’ve had nightmares about Brussels sprouts from your earliest childhood, you might just make peace with them thanks to this recipe where they don’t touch the water. If you already like them, it will directly blow your mind.

DESSERT: APPLE AND RAISIN CAKE

The apple and the technique of mixing the ingredients make this cake very juicy, and the yogurt sauce makes it a great dessert.

the drink of the weekend

‘BLOODY BREW’

Thanks to the bubbles, bitterness, and lower gravity of the beer, bloody brew is lighter and more refreshing than its famous relative.

