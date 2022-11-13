If you want to find out about everything that is going on before anyone else, you can subscribe to our newsletter and you will receive the weekly menu of El Comidista in your email every Friday. Here you have all the information.

Here we are again commissioner, with the necessary turra to eat dishes made with seasonal products. The weekly menu loaded with cauliflower, spinach, broccoli, red mullet, mushrooms or beets returns like every Sunday. All these foods and some more are the gifts that Pachamama gives us in November, so let’s take advantage of them and make tasty recipes with them.

Monday, November 14

FIRST: CAULIFLOWER ‘WINGS’

Yes, we know that cauliflowers do not have wings, but we refer to this recipe as such because we are going to give it the same treatment as chicken wings. And the best: the marinade admits a thousand variants that are just as delicious.

SECOND: BRANDY CHICKEN WITH ROSEMARY

A Mediterranean and autumnal stew whose key lies in choosing the best chicken you can afford. A good sauce, brandy flambé and a shot of aromatic will do the rest: prepare bread, which you will need.

DESSERT: YOLK FLAN WITH VANILLA

The hideous industrial versions sold in supermarkets have discredited it to unsuspected extremes, but few desserts can beat a well-made flan, with its marvelous texture and perfect balance of dairy, egg and sugar.

Tuesday, November 15

FIRST: ARTICHOKES AND SPINACH CREAM

Artichokes are in full season and fresh they are delicious, but if you are going to crush them to prepare a cream there is a trick to save time: buy them frozen.

SECOND: PASTA WITH PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM SAUCE

A frying pan, some mushrooms, a blender stroke and little else is what you will need to make this recipe. As a gift, a trick to get a creamy sauce that is well integrated with the pasta.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: APPLE

This fruit is rich in pectin and fiber, in addition to being very good, so take advantage of what the new season brings.

Wednesday, November 16

FIRST: FALSE BRAVAS WITH THREE SAUCES

Learn how to make patatas bravas yourself, without fat and with three different sauces. Tune them up and do whatever you want with them, except use canned mayonnaise.

SECOND: SAUTEED BRUSSELS SPROUTS WITH MUSTARD VINAIGRETTE

The trick so that these cabbages do not smell like in our childhood nightmares is to apply a little steam to them in the same pan instead of boiling them: the garlic and vinegar finish off the miracle.

DESSERT: JAPANESE SWEET POTATO

This tuber is one of the favorite ingredients in the Japanese autumn and, this dessert, one of the most typical and old ways of preparing it there. There are a thousand variants of this recipe, but they are all delicious.

Thursday, November 17

FIRST: COCKLES WITH HAM

A priori The combination of these two products may seem strange. Absolutely. Cockles and ham make a great pairing in this dish to serve as an appetizer.

SECOND: PASQUALINE CAKE

Swiss chard, boiled egg and cheese fill this savory cake typical of Genoese cuisine. The recipe is somewhat laborious, but perfect for celebrations and special occasions.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: TANGERINE

Okay: the smell of tangerines is not easy to remove from your fingers, but it is a lesser evil compared to its juiciness.

Friday November 18

FIRST: ROASTED BEET AND GARLIC CREAM WITH EGG

It is worth turning on the oven to get this cream, with all the flavor of caramelized beets and roasted garlic. The addition of the soft-boiled egg can make it a unique dish perfect for dinner.

SECOND: MULLET WITH CAULIFLOWER CREAM

Two seasonal products come together to create an autumn dish that is out of the ordinary. Confitting the red mullet in an oil that does not bubble is essential to achieve the perfect texture.

DESSERT: PHILIP OF FORNOS

We recover some Madrid cakes from the beginning of the last century. Because desserts in danger of extinction give us almost the same pain as whales, lynxes or bee-eaters.

Saturday November 19

MAIN DISH: TANDOORI BROCCOLI

Broccoli is a punishment… when you overcook it or you don’t know how to take advantage of it. The chef of the Cruix restaurant teaches us a recipe that demolishes all the clichés about this vegetable.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: KIWI

The kiwi is in season and is one of the fruits with the highest concentration of vitamin C. Ideal to face the cold.

Sunday November 20

MAIN DISH: ENDIVES GRATIN WITH HAM AND BECHAMEL

This typical dish of Belgian gastronomy takes endives to their maximum splendor. If you don’t usually cook or eat this vegetable, this recipe is perfect to start with.

DESSERT: HYPER EASY LIME PIE

This amazing dessert is so easy to make it’s almost embarrassing. But hey, we still leave you the recipe here.

the drink of the weekend

LITTLE GRASSHOPPER

This cocktail will – finally – make the grass look greener on your side.

