The US Labor Department said Thursday that first-time applications for state unemployment benefits rose by 5,000 to a seasonally adjusted level of 245,000 in the week ending April 15.

Data for the previous week has been revised to show that 1,000 more applications were received than previously announced.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected 240,000 applications in the last week.

During the first week of April, the US Department of Labor announced that the country’s economy added 236,000 new jobs in March, slightly more than expectations of 230,000 jobs.

February data was revised to show the addition of 326,000 jobs instead of 311,000 as previously reported.

The data showed that the unemployment rate in America fell to 3.5 percent, while analysts had expected it to remain at the same level in February of 3.6 percent.