WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The number of Americans filing new jobless claims unexpectedly dropped last week as the job market remained resilient despite higher borrowing costs and growing fears of a recession.

Initial jobless claims fell by 3,000 in the week ended Jan. 28 to a seasonally adjusted 183,000, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 200,000 claims for the last week.

Claims are low this year, consistent with a persistently tight job market, even as the Federal Reserve’s fastest rate hike cycle since the 1980s raises the risk of a recession in the second half of the year.

