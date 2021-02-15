The Sun enters Pisces, Mercury resumes its movement and Venus continues in Aquarius. Predictions for the week of February 14 to 21, 2021 for all signs.

Horoscope for Aries

The entry of the Sun into Pisces brings emotions. Aries, rest and recharge. Also, time to allow yourself spaces for physical and energetic healing, such as a good visit to an osteopath or a remote reiki session. Respect the times of rest, nutrition, recreation and creativity and unplug that your bodies need. Rest, unplug your mind, reconnect with your most ancient and intuitive wisdom, and recover lost energies.

Horoscope for Taurus

Venus, ruler of Taurus, is still in Aquarius and is bringing messages from the world of ideas. The body becomes your oracle giving profound messages. Old weights that must be discarded and released to make room for the new. In love, the spark is lit, that relationship they have, is it a couple’s project or do they keep going around with nothing but promises? To make decisions. Sincere and authentic communication will benefit them deeply. Also, it is a good week to review this part of the year, if there are projects in the pipeline, why not develop them. The entry of the Sun into Pisces brings romance.

Horoscope for Gemini

The ruler of Gemini, Mercury, will resume its direct movement this week. A good week to better choose and define the words they usually use. Are they destroyed or criticized when they look at each other or can they be motivated and lifted by words? Listen to your thoughts more carefully. Self-criticism is very harmful and can be highly exhausting, especially in the search for the perfect life, the perfect partner, the perfect job. It will also be important to identify in which areas you are wasting time or generating energy leaks. What needs to flow and they are not letting it be? The entry of the Sun into Pisces brings magic.

Horoscope for Cancer

The Sun enters Pisces: for Cancer, it is time to connect with the mission of life and with the internal motivation that sustains them deeply. Eradicating thoughts that consume your physical vitality is important, for that you must have spaces for meditation or internal silence to be able to listen to yourself with more clarity and more love for yourself, without so much demand or self-sufficiency. Regain your lost balance and stability and allow yourself to act from the heart. It is a week with energy available to recover in nature, go out for fresh air and renew yourself.

Horoscope for Leo

The entry of the Sun into Pisces brings Leo more ability to flex in the face of the unexpected while providing intuition. When something gets out of hand, you, who are fixed fire, can lose control, but being able to react positively without being filled with fear or anxiety will be the great challenge. Structures will be asked to break down to give us the opportunity to expand and get out of the comfortable zones that are running out. Do not fear, you are protected and assisted, you just need more courage and daring.

Horoscope for Virgo

Mercury resumes its direct movement as the Sun enters the opposite sign of Virgo, Pisces. Lots of energy available to work on issues of self-esteem, personal worth, and roots and power. There will be great creative energy and action for you. The spark is lit and there will be enthusiasm and motivation in all the new projects where they can play and create, without mandates or without limiting structures. The Universe begins to propose new ways of being, more creative and can channel this energy by cooking, painting, writing, singing. There will be more awareness of yourself and your needs.

Horoscope for Libra

Venus, ruler of Libra, is still in Aquarius, bringing changes. If you do not like your life, it is time to think about strategies for change, avoiding anger that accumulates in the body and brings symptoms. They have energy available to start, do not procrastinate. Stage of renovation and changes. This new stage asks them for more integration, more reciprocity with their relationships and asking for help, as they move forward with focus and clear objectives. Let go of omnipotence and delegate, lovingly. The entrance of the sun in Pisces brings magic and intuition.

Horoscope for Scorpio

For Scorpio, the sun enters a cognate sign of water, Pisces. Perhaps some situation or old relationship reappears that must be definitively ended to make room for the new. Week of reflection on the last few months, which have been of great transformation. Good week to let go of what should no longer walk by your side, be it bonds, situations, jobs, feelings. Dropping loads will make them lighter so the new can come in. Meditating before doing, analyzing the pros and cons, will make it easier for you to reach your goals by taking small but solid steps.

Horoscope for Sagittarius

Sagittarius, the entry of the Sun into Pisces moves them. They will work more on their spirituality in a sensible way. Expansion on the horizon, especially vocational. Week of a lot of movement and internal work that is reflected in external projects and proposals. It is time to update your code of values, to let go of the feeling of complying or sustaining oppressive routines. Visualize what you want to achieve in the short term. A sensation of dawn is coming into your lives, a lot of light will enter, if you collaborate with the changes that you already know are necessary to evolve.

Horoscope for Capricorn

Good week to finish paperwork or close issues that already need to be synthesized. Capricorn, pay those outstanding bills, and manage those papers that they left in a drawer but that they need. Week of organization and deep order, both internal and external. Donate clothes that are no longer used, clean objects, connect with new airs and more minimalism, while also doing the same cleaning with contacts or people who no longer vibrate at the same frequency. The entry of the Sun into Pisces brings romance.

Horoscope for Aquarius

Last days of the Sun in the sign of Aquarius. If you come disconnected from food, rest and hydration, the body will let you know with fatigue, stress, or exhaustion from so many planets energizing your sign. It will be important to give health entity, and establish a new scheme of priorities where well-being is first on the list, and not being available all the time for everything outside and nothing that you need. Pay attention to the natural rhythm of the body and its processes, which, far from wanting to annoy you, reminds you that health is always the most important thing.

Horoscope for Pisces

The Sun enters the sign of Pisces, illuminating their lives. In order to achieve personal fulfillment in all areas, you must heal what has been left behind and what is boycotting your advance. Dark areas must be illuminated to heal and to choose more consciously the steps they are taking. It is time to roll up your sleeves, to take action and to make decisions, because for the brave, the Universe always accompanies them and gives them that extra push. Spend time with yourself and renew your energy, detoxifying stagnant vibrations, renewing your heart and blood circulation.

By astrologer Julieta Suárez Valente. On Instagram, @astrology_and_conscience.

