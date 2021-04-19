Horoscope for Aries

Mars, the ruler of Aries, enters the aquatic Cancer. They will feel like turning to the deep sensations and making certain changes that they have felt they make. There are less doubts and less mental frameworks, this energy favors acting directly using intuition. The entry of the Sun into Taurus, on the other hand, connects them intensely with the body and with food. Enjoy.

Horoscope for Taurus

The Sun and Mercury enter your sign this week, while Venus is already there. A few days very full of body energy and in “enjoyment mode”. It is time to use all that energy in you, in something creative and beautiful that you want to give yourself. Its ruler, Venus, touching Uranus, will bring the need to change course.

Horoscope for Gemini

Your ruler, Mercury, enters the realistic sign of Taurus this week and builds an aspect with Uranus. Good time to drink decisions about your economy and finances, investments and ventures. Sudden flashes of inspiration will come. Days for read and study, do not leave in the inkwell what you want to incorporate this second half of the year. The entry of the Sun in Taurus gives them endurance.

Horoscope for Cancer

The entry of the Sun into an earth sign, Taurus, brings practical tools to come out, to leave behind viscous and dense emotional situations, and to see that, beyond the sentimental states and emotions. Sometimes you just have to connect with life, with the sun, with the day to day without so much drama. Mars, on the other hand, enters its sign, contributing power.

Horoscope for Leo

The Sun enters an earth sign, Taurus, pure energy associated with matter, food and pleasure that facilitates changes in their habits and a need for improve your resources and financial intelligence. If you are in a couple, good week to reconnect with new shared activities and if there were not, opening your heart will bring you surprises. Love is for the brave, take heart.

Horoscope for Virgo

Mercury, their ruler, builds an aspect with Uranus and they are encouraged to more. This favors direct and active communication gears related to inheritances, investments, and more order in your finances. It also makes it easier for them job searches and energize your mind. The entry of the Sun in Taurus gives them discipline and perseverance to get out of the routines that no longer represent them.

Horoscope for Libra

Its ruler, Venus, in Taurus. The sensual energy will feel strong and asks for more prominence, less doubts and more self-affirmation and self-esteem. Good time to organize the agenda and to add activities that they are needing and that they do good, be it corporal, intellectual, creative. Do not stop doing them, you deserve it. The entry of the Sun in Taurus provides tools for make more use of your resources.

Horoscope for Scorpio

The Sun illuminates from its opposite sign, Taurus. They continue to shine. They do not like that role or that exhibition very much, but to take advantage of the available energy, it would be a good exercise to ask what they want, what they aspire to, what moves them inside. Let go of resentments and repetitions to give rise to the new, it is going to empower you immensely.

Horoscope for Sagittarius

The Sun enters the sign of Taurus, and they become more realistic and connected with your needs. The centaur is preparing to shoot arrows into the cosmos and it will be important to know where they want to direct all that energy, and if possible, realistically. The Sun in Taurus provides poise and ability to demonstrate. The essential thing is the focus, the purpose and not being distracted from it. The biggest sabotage is dispersal.

Horoscope for Capricorn

Lots of bullfighting earth energy in the Universe. This gives them more potential for manifestation and daring to get out of certain trends practical, responsible and too traditional that sometimes leave them without advancing in their enjoyment process. Sometimes to generate changes you have to get out of the molds and structures. This is the suggested time of year for that. If there is no pleasure, out there is not.

Horoscope for Aquarius

A lot of earth energy in the Universe that favors them, since it gives them the ability to specify and let go of the mind a little. Your virtue and creativity will consist of give all ideas a potential that they come to life in creative projects. That not everything remains in an idea nothing more. Physical exercise will be important. Mobilizing bodily energies regenerates them, leaves them lighter and with more mental clarity. Sign up for dance, yoga, gym or whatever excites you the most.

Horoscope for Pisces

The presence of the earth element in the cosmos gives them power to get out of the water and cheer for more. The Aries season left them tired and with little energy but slowly that is being left behind and your chakras begin to energize. The entry of the Sun in Taurus provides strength, endurance and a lot of courage to go for more, integrating pleasure into your day-to-day life.

By astrologer Julieta Suárez Valente. On Instagram, @astrology_y_consciencia.

