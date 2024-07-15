Weekly Horoscope: Astrological Predictions of the Week for All Zodiac Signs

Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Let’s listen to the advice of the zodiac signs to face the week from July 15th to July 21st with the favor of the stars

ARIES WEEKLY HOROSCOPE FROM JULY 15 TO JULY 21, 2024

Weekly Horoscope Aries : Your earning power is in the spotlight early in the week as your ruler Mars merging with Uranus in Taurus in your realm of assets could shake your sense of security. On the other hand, it could also inspire an innovative idea for making money. Just avoid impulsive spending. Later, between Saturday and September 3, Mars transiting through expressive Gemini in your mental zone will ignite your intelligence, curiosity and restlessness. Be aware that the need to assert your opinions could overwhelm your sensitivity. The Full Moon in the last degree of Capricorn merging with Pluto in your public zone on Sunday could reveal an emotion, belief or behavior that limits your success.

TAURUS WEEKLY HOROSCOPE FROM JULY 15 TO JULY 21, 2024

Taurus Weekly Horoscope : If you feel a burst of wild energy or anxiety early in the week, it’s likely due to Mars merging with volatile Uranus in your sign. Use this enterprising influence to do something that excites you. Later, between Saturday and September 3, Mars transiting through versatile Gemini in your resourceful realm will ignite your motivation when it comes to making money. Just be careful of impulsiveness this weekend when Mercury clashes with Uranus. Finally, the Full Moon in the last degree of Capricorn merging with Pluto on Sunday will energize your spirituality. It could also reveal a belief that’s no longer in tune with your soul.

GEMINI WEEKLY HOROSCOPE FROM JULY 15 TO JULY 21, 2024

Gemini Weekly Horoscope : An insight into what motivates, angers, or excites you may be the gift of Mars merging with enlightening Uranus in Taurus in your unconscious realm early in the week. Watch for a sudden hunch or synchronicity that reveals the truth about what you’ve always suspected. Later, between Saturday and September 3, Mars transiting your sign will ignite your determination to pursue a dream you’re passionate about. What’s at the top of your bucket list, Gemini? Also this weekend, the Full Moon in the last degree of Capricorn merging with Pluto on Sunday may stir up an emotion you need to release.

CANCER HOROSCOPE WEEKLY FROM 15 JULY TO 21 JULY 2024