Weekly Horoscope: Weekly astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Weekly horoscope forecasts: let’s listen to the advice of the zodiac signs to face the week from January 16 to January 22 with the favor of the stars

ARIES HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK FROM JANUARY 16 TO JANUARY 22, 2023

Aries weekly horoscope : Your social life is sure to take the lead in the coming weeks. With the sun entering Aquarius on Friday and the new moon on Saturday, the emphasis on your social realm will stimulate your interactions with friends and other groups. Plus, a humanitarian cause can grab your attention and inspire you to put yourself out there. However, as Venus merges with Saturn in Aquarius this weekend, you may meet a like-minded admirer during such an endeavor. Alternatively, love could blossom with one of your longtime friends. In other cosmic news, Mercury moves right into your career realm on Wednesday, which will make it easier for you to set goals, network with professional contacts, and/or promote your work.

TAURUS WEEKLY HOROSCOPE FROM JANUARY 16 TO JANUARY 22, 2023

Taurus weekly horoscope : The sun entering Aquarius on Friday and the New Moon in the same sign on Saturday will put your professional life in the spotlight in the coming weeks. Now is the time to envision your life path and set some goals. Alternatively, you could use this opportunity to promote your expertise. It is good that Mercury goes direct on Wednesday, as this will help your plans and communications move forward. It may also inspire you to increase your knowledge or get in touch with your faith as you strive to achieve your ideal outcome. As far as romance is concerned, the merger of Venus with Saturn in Aquarius this weekend could be sending an admirer to you through a business or co-worker.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK FROM JANUARY 16 TO JANUARY 22, 2023

Gemini weekly horoscope : A new cycle in your realm of spirituality and exploration will be a gift from the sun entering Aquarius on Friday and the New Moon in the same sign on Saturday. This is the time to focus on your spiritual practices and envision your ideal future as you seek to manifest your dreams. You might even be inspired to enroll in a learning program or go on a trip. Additionally, a Venus-Saturn conjunction in Aquarius over the weekend could set you up with an admirer who is in tune with you spiritually. In other cosmic news, your Mercury ruler transitions right into your healing realm on Wednesday, shedding light on the things you need to purge before you can move forward.

