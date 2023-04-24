Weekly Horoscope: Weekly astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Weekly horoscope forecasts: let’s listen to the advice of the zodiac signs to face the week from April 24 to April 30 with the favor of the stars

ARIES HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK FROM 24 APRIL TO 30 APRIL 2023

Aries weekly horoscope : Emotions will run high at the start of the week and run even higher when your Mars ruler enters the picture on Tuesday. A family problem could get under your skin and test your patience. Instead, it’s all about having fun on Thursday as the first quarter moon in Leo heightens your playful side. A pleasant romantic encounter or a dive into a creative project will be the order of the day. However, an unexpected circumstance could trigger a change of plans after the arrival of Uranus this Friday. This weekend, offering advice to a friend or stranger will lift your spirits, especially on Sundays.

TAURUS WEEKLY HOROSCOPE FROM APRIL 24 TO APRIL 30, 2023

Taurus weekly horoscope : Your emotions will require expression as the week begins, especially after Mars enters the picture on Tuesday. Now is the time to share your opinion on a topic you are passionate about. You could even send an enticing message to your significant other. A love psychic can reveal how your words could alter the course of love. Later on, Thursday the first quarter moon in Leo will spur activity around your home, but Friday Uranus in your sign could trigger a shift in your perception of family or property. Finally, your inner romantic or artist will take the lead this weekend. He looks for love in a message or introduction on Sunday.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK FROM 24 APRIL TO 30 APRIL 2023

Gemini weekly horoscope : Paying attention to your gut at the beginning of the week can reveal a way to increase your income. Most importantly, now is the time to go inward to uncover any negativity you have about your earning power. Releasing those feelings will help you step into the flow of prosperity. Next, the first quarter moon in Leo on Thursday will awaken your creativity through your ideas. In particular, be on the lookout for a seemingly outlandish idea on Friday. It is then that Uranus will ignite your originality. However, putting your ideas into practice will be a challenge. A money psychic can illuminate the way forward. Finally, a conversation with an experienced family member will prove insightful.

