Weekly Horoscope: Weekly astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Weekly horoscope forecasts: let’s listen to the advice of the zodiac signs to face the week from March 6 to March 12 with the favor of the stars

ARIES HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK FROM MARCH 6 TO MARCH 12, 2023

Aries weekly horoscope : A significant planetary shift begins this week: Saturn, the planet of discipline, goals, karma, and limitations, begins a nearly three-year transit through Pisces in your solar twelfth house of the unconscious. It’s time to discover any self-imposed limitations that are keeping you stuck. Can you think of an area in your life where you are your own worst enemy, Aries? Perhaps you made decisions based on fear or insecurity and not guidance from your true self. Looking inward with introspection, meditation or therapy will illuminate all you need to know. In other cosmic news, Uranus is aspecting the Full Moon in Virgo on Tuesday, potentially triggering a sudden take on your work-life balance.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK FROM MARCH 6 TO MARCH 12, 2023

Taurus weekly horoscope : A monumental planetary shift begins this week: Saturn, the planet of discipline, goals, karma, and limitations, will begin a nearly three-year transit through Pisces, in your solar eleventh house of socializing. This means it’s wise to take seriously the friends and social activities that support your true self and then release the ones that are wasting your time. Joining a group that enhances your personal growth, especially if it focuses on a social or political cause you’re passionate about, can be part of the process. In other cosmic news this week, Uranus is aspecting the Full Moon in Virgo on Tuesday, which could spark a potentially surprising romantic encounter!

GEMINI HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK FROM MARCH 6 TO MARCH 12, 2023

Gemini weekly horoscope : A monumental planetary shift begins this week: Saturn, the planet of discipline, goals, karma and limitations, will begin a nearly three-year transit through Pisces in your career solar 10th house. It’s time to take action together in your professional life by building a strong foundation that you can use to showcase your talents. Clarifying a goal and taking practical steps to achieve it will be part of your mission. Just know that your patience, determination, and self-confidence may be tested. In other cosmic news this week, Uranus awaits the Full Moon in Virgo on Tuesday, which will stir up some emotions about your family or property.

