Weekly Horoscope: Weekly astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Weekly horoscope forecasts: let’s listen to the advice of the zodiac signs to face the week from 26 June to 2 July with the favor of the stars

ARIES HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK FROM JUNE 26 TO JULY 2, 2023

Aries weekly horoscope : Between Monday and July 10, everything revolves around your home life as Mercury transits through Cancer in your home realm. You may be feeling unusually motivated to reminisce with family members or brainstorm remodeling ideas with a contractor. However, your ruler Mars collides with Uranus earlier in the week, which can easily trigger your temper or impulsiveness, especially with your lover or child. The same goes for the volatile Venus and Uranus clash in your romantic and monetary realms this weekend. One rash act can disrupt your love life or finances, so be aware of that irresistible attraction or wanton spending, which you may later regret.

TAURUS WEEKLY HOROSCOPE FROM JUNE 26 TO JULY 2, 2023

Taurus weekly horoscope : Between Monday and July 10, a boost to your intellectual abilities will be the gift of the transit of Mercury through Cancer in your mental zone. This is an excellent time to learn, teach or share your ideas. Traveling to new locations will also stretch your intellect. However, tempers may flare earlier in the week when Mars collides with Uranus in your sign. Be especially careful of irritations in the house. This erratic vibration will carry over into relationships as Uranus collides with your ruler Venus this weekend. A family issue may suddenly erupt and you won’t accept criticism from anyone!

GEMINI HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK FROM JUNE 26 TO JULY 2, 2023

Gemini weekly horoscope : Between Monday and July 10, the transit of Mercury through Cancer in your financial realm can reveal how your thoughts and words affect your prosperity. After all, what you send out into the world will come back to you in one form or another, so strive to overcome feelings of lack by focusing on what you’re grateful for. You’ll just need to heed your words earlier in the week as Mars in your communication zone collides with rebellious Uranus. This volatile vibe will carry over into relationships this weekend as Uranus collides with Venus, the planet of love.

