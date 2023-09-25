The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the pilot launch of the vocational and practical training program for national students from the ninth grade until the final year of higher education, noting that the pilot phase of the program will last for a year, with the participation of 3,500 male and female students from various levels, under the supervision of the Education and Human Resources Council, The Ministries of Human Resources, Emiratisation, and Education, in addition to educational institutions, with support from the “Nafis” programme.

The program aims to strengthen ties between Emirati students and private sector companies to support the process of transferring skills, strengthening professional relationships, enhancing the possibility of employment and aligning with the needs of the private sector as a basic pillar of a high-quality education system that supports a diversified knowledge-based economy.

The program includes two tracks, the first is a general track, and the other is a vocational track. The general track includes general and advanced secondary schools, while the vocational track includes all stages of secondary and post-secondary education, specializing in vocational, applied, and technical curricula, as determined by the Ministry of Education.

The program includes weekly financial incentives for participating students who are selected and nominated for compatible training opportunities in the labor market by educational institutions and in coordination with private sector companies.

The Ministry explained that after the end of the pilot phase, the scope of the program will be gradually expanded over five years, to ensure the creation of partnership opportunities between the private sector and educational institutions and to enhance the skills required in the labor market among students, stressing that completing the “vocational and practical training program” is considered among the academic requirements for graduation. Its duration is two weeks and up to three months, depending on the academic stage.

The program comes within the framework of the government’s efforts to encourage citizens to join the labor market, specifically in the private sector, and to change their perceptions of this sector since childhood, in addition to building their experience so that they can find suitable professional opportunities that are compatible with their academic paths. The program also enhances the role required of companies in The private sector from all economic sectors contributes to developing the skills required for the labor market and enhancing its attractiveness.

The Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Emiratisation Affairs and Assistant Undersecretary for Labor Affairs, Aisha Belharfia, confirmed that the Ministry is keen to cooperate with partner agencies in enhancing the efficiency of citizens and giving them the professional opportunities they aspire to, as the program aims to expand the professional horizons of the targeted students, through familiarity with the basics of work. Realizing the importance of the private sector and the opportunities available in it.

She said: “Targeting young people at an early age has many positives, because at this age they explore their abilities and potentials, and build their ambitions, in parallel with directing them to the right professional path, which contributes to enhancing their participation in the construction and development process, in line with the national employment strategy.” 2031, and government plans to increase citizens’ participation in the workforce in the private sector.”

She explained that the program provides an opportunity for targeted students to obtain skills and experiences that enable them to search for the best professional opportunities in the private sector, as it works to enhance harmony between the educational system and the labor market, and contributes to supplying the private sector with qualified young national energies capable of success in various fields of work. .