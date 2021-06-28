O power360 brings this Monday (28.Jun.2021) a selection of issues that should mark the agenda of power this week.

Covid’s CPI is expected to maintain pressure on (non-party) President Jair Bolsonaro, which began with more intensity last week. Details of the government contract with Bharat Biotech, maker of Covaxin, an Indian vaccine, were revealed and raised the suspicions of senators who are part of the commission.

Added to this, businessman Carlos Wizard, defender of the so-called “early treatment” against covid-19, will be heard on Wednesday (June 30, 2021) by the senators.

Also on Wednesday (June 30, 2021), political parties opposing the government are expected to present what they have called a “mega-request” for impeachment. The idea is to gather the accusations of the other more than 100 requests filed so far and unify them in a single document.

In the Senate, President Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG) should guide the theme of Refis, which is a way to alleviate what businessmen and people owe to the Income Tax. The day on which this bill should be voted has not yet been defined, but it has broad support from the senators.

