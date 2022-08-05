Another Friday, another Weekly – the show where we recap the week on Eurogamer for you. Remember, premium supporters listen from Friday whereas everyone else listens from Monday.

Today, we’ve got former Eurogamer writer Emma Kent back! And it turns out that since moving on from Eurogamer, she’s rediscovered a passion for football. And she’s thrown herself so fully into it that she’ll soon be in the FA Cup!

She’s also been turning out some great pieces for us, including two State of the Game pieces – one on Valheim and one, more recently, on Red Dead Online. And it’s that we dive into first today.