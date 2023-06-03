A perturbation from France brings rains to the North, keeps the temperatures far from the African heat and also the cause of sudden storms over a large part of Italy. June copies last May and retraces the path of the last few weeks: still a lot of instability.

Mattia Gussoni, site meteorologist www.iLMeteo.itconfirm that in the next 10 days the weather will still remain unstable due to the absence of the African anticyclone and the distance of the Azores anticyclone: ​​this high pressure, which takes its name from its place of origin in the Atlantic around the Portuguese archipelago of the Azores, has been moving for days towards Ireland, England, Norway and Sweden.

Northern Europe enjoys stable days, even with pleasant 22-25°C in Norway, while in Italy for at least 5 weeks we have been experiencing long phases with thunderstorms and sudden showers. This first weekend of June will follow the same philosophy especially in the Centre-North: indeed, a perturbation from the South of France, the ‘Marseillaise’, will bring rains more widespread in the north at least until Monday. In the Center there will be frequent thunderstorms, but there will also be moments of total sunshine especially along the coasts, while in the South the sun will prevail with highs of up to 30°C.

In detail, today we will have showers in the morning in the Alps, Pre-Alps, Apennines and northern Sardinia; from lunchtime, some thunderstorms will also form in the Po Valley, in particular between Lombardy and Piedmont, but they are not excluded in the East as well. In the Centre-South, thunderstorms will become a little more widespread, especially in inland areas, but we will still have a prevalence sunshine along the coasts.

Sunday 4 June, with the French perturbation expanding, strong thunderstorms could form in the North, since the morning between Piedmont, Lombardy and Emilia: together with storms we could also have hail and gusts of wind. At the Centre, local showers are still expected in the inland areas, especially in the afternoon, while in the South the weather will be almost summery.

Also the new week will see the almost total absence of excessive heat and of the African anticyclone: ​​a year ago the ‘Cammel’, as the African anticyclone is defined in meteorological jargon, arrived in Italy in May and in these days of early June brought the third major heat wave of the 2022 season.

In short, let’s get ready for thunderstorms, strong in the North, scattered in the Center and less frequent in the South: a weekend to be enjoyed above all by the sea where instability will be less, although not excluded.