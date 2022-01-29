After a weekend in the sun and with a pleasant climate during the day, from Monday 31 January time will change once again. Mattia Gussoni, site meteorologist www.iLMeteo.it informs that the approach of a cold air core from Scandinavia at first it will recall humid ocean winds that will cause a substantial increase in cloud cover on the western Italian sectors, even with some scattered rain, then furious gale force winds (Mistral) that can blow up to over 100 km / h, especially on Sardinia.

Between Monday evening and Tuesday the weather will deteriorate rapidly from the middle and lower Adriatic to the rest of the South with heavy rains, local thunderstorms and snow which in the Apennines can descend to 900-1000 meters. The north will be protected by the alpine barrier which will guarantee sunny days, but above all without fog and smog. The wind will continue to blow impetuously also on Tuesday, in particular on the southern basins and on the Alps where the gusts can reach 80 km / h. Temperatures will undergo an increase in maximum values ​​from Sunday, then will drop especially in the South and during the night.

IN DETAIL

Saturday 29. In the north: morning mists on the plains, sunshine elsewhere. Middle: good weather. South: sunny.

Sunday 30. In the north: clouds and local fogs in the Northeast and in Liguria. Center: sunny. South: good weather.

Monday 31: in the north: often overcast sky, with showers over Liguria; fog on the plain. In the center: scattered rains on all sectors, snowfall around 1000 meters above sea level. South: widespread instability over all regions, with scattered rains. Winds in reinforcement everywhere.