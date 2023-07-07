After the very heavy storm Poly, very different weather is on the program this weekend. The wind turns to the southeast, bringing in very warm air. It will be tropically warm on both Saturday and Sunday, but the chance of thunderstorms will increase considerably on Sunday.

With a south-east wind, it will be tropically warm on a large scale on Saturday, Weeronline reports. The highest values ​​are for the east and southeast, with 33 or 34 degrees in various places. Beachgoers can also count on tropical temperatures of 30 degrees and a refreshing dip in the sea is certainly not an unnecessary luxury. Because the air is very humid, it can feel very stuffy. In the second half of the afternoon, a sea breeze may pick up on the coast. This allows it to cool down by a few degrees.

The sun has a lot of room to shine, although the veil clouds will increase from the south during the day. A thunderstorm could form very locally on Saturday evening, but it will remain dry in the vast majority of places.

Chance of thunder

On Sunday it will be dry at first and the temperature will soon rise towards summer to tropical values. In the east, the 30 degrees can be tapped again. Nevertheless, the clouds from the southwest are increasing rapidly and that heralds a change in the weather.

There is still some uncertainty, but strong thunderstorms are likely to form in the afternoon over the north of France and Belgium. These will travel across our country on Sunday afternoon and evening. There is a chance of heavy thunderstorms and hail with these showers. In addition, a lot of rain can fall in a short time and strong wind gusts can also occur locally.

After the weekend, the wind will turn to westerly directions, bringing in less warm air. Monday it will be about 23 to 27 degrees, but the days after that it will be less and less warm with temperatures often between 20 and 25 degrees. There is a daily chance of a shower and that makes it typical Dutch summer weather. During dry periods it is ideal for cycling or taking a walk in a forest.