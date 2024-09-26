Weekend weather: rain in the North and very hot in the South. Sunday will see a sharp drop in temperatures

September will be a very active month from the point of view of weather forecast. In the next few days we will have heavy and abundant rains on one side and on the other a house of African heat with even 35°. New precipitations will also hit the areas of theEmilia-Romagna already tested by the flood. This is the analysis of Andrea Garbinatoresponsible for the editorial staff of the website www.iLMeteo.it.

In detail, all these meteorological situations obviously will not happen in the same place and at the same time: meanwhile, intense and abundant rains are expected, starting from the next few hours, on the Alps, especially in Lombardy, and on Eastern Liguria. From the afternoon the most intense phenomena will affect all the Alps, still the eastern Liguria and part of the Po Valleyespecially north of the Po River.

An initial phase of African-like heat will instead hit the Centre-South with maximum temperatures up to 32°C in Syracuse and Catania, 30°C also in Puglia, Calabria, Sardinia, 28°C between Ascoli Piceno, Chieti and Matera with the Capital that will reach 27°C.

Friday 27th September will see Italy decidedly split in two: in the North the bad weather will continue to hit especially the Tri-Veneto and Eastern Liguria, in the South the thermometer will reach the temperature of 34°C in the shade, Rome will reach 28°C. In Milan and Venice, however, the maximum temperatures will not exceed 20-22°C. The rain from the north will then affect Upper Tuscany and Umbria during the day, partly reaching Romagna, in the areas recently affected by extensive flooding.

During the weekend we will experience two phases: the first phase will see a very hot Saturday in the South, with quick showers instead in the Center-North (unfortunately still possible also in Romagna), the second phase between Sunday and Monday will be affected by the rotation of the winds from the north. The fresh winds from the northern quadrants will cause temperatures to drop throughout Italy, more noticeably in the South, even by 10°C.

In short, a very lively situation is expected in the next few days; other big news will also arrive next week: the return of pleasant and at times warm temperatures is expected over a good part of the country, but the arrival of another intense disturbance in the North can also be glimpsed between October 3rd and 4th. A bizarre start to Autumn, open umbrellas in the North, parasols in the South.

Weekend weather in detail