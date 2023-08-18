The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather today, Friday, will be wet in some coastal areas in the morning, becoming clear to partly cloudy and dusty at times, with the chance of some cumulus clouds forming in the east and south with rain.

The center indicated that the winds are southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active during the day, causing dust and dirt, and its speed ranges from 10 to 25 km / h, reaching 40 km / h at sea, which is light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf. Light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center stated that the weather tomorrow will remain humid in some coastal areas in the morning with the possibility of light fog formation, and it will be clear to partly cloudy with a chance of some cumulus clouds forming in the east and south with rain, while the winds will be southeasterly turning to northwesterly, light to moderate speed, brisk. Sometimes during the day, causing dust, and its speed ranges from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which is light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center stated that Sunday’s weather will be wet in some coastal areas in the morning, becoming clear to partly cloudy with the chance of some cumulus clouds forming in the east and south and may extend over some internal areas with rain, noting that a rise in temperatures will occur, while the winds will be southeasterly to Northeasterly, light to moderate speed, active at times during the day, causing dust, with a speed ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which is light to medium waves at times in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.