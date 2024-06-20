Important updates are coming for the next one weekend: between Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd June the transit of a cyclone, in addition to causing a stormy break in part of Italy, with the risk of hailstorms, will bring about a halt to the African heat. The website www.ilmeteo.it writes it.

As often happens in summer, after a few days of strong heat the atmosphere is charged with energy ready to unleash, by contrast, at the first gusts of warmer air. fresh and unstable. And this is exactly what we expect at the end of the week when an unstable front will descend from Northern Europe to our country, giving rise to a phase of bad weather.

Already from Saturday 22 June under observation will be mainly the Alpswhere the first showers will occur.

Over the rest of the country, the anticyclone African instead, it will continue to maintain conditions of general stability, even if an initial drop in temperatures is expected.

From the following night and especially during Sunday 23 June the cyclone will break out decisively, interacting with the pre-existing warm air masses brought by the high pressure subtropical Minos.

Maximum attention must be paid: in fact, we do not exclude the risk of powerful storm cells capable of discharging large quantities of water to the ground and also hail, in particular in Piedmont, Lombardy, Trentino Alto Adige and western Veneto. Showers will also be possible in Liguria and upper Tuscany. More sun elsewhere, even if we will see a sharp drop in temperatures: from extreme heat we will move on to more suitable values ​​for the period. Precipitation forecast for Sunday 23 June

This will be just the appetizer of what will happen at the beginning of next week when the cyclone it will isolate itself in Italy, giving rise to a truly turbulent meteorological phase in the Centre-North and in part of the South, heralding violent thunderstorms, strong winds and a sharp drop in temperatures.

