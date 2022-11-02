F1 fans are having a hard time. Sebastian Vettel is retiring and smiley face Ricciardo will not return after this season. Enthusiasts are also finding it increasingly difficult financially. The popularity of the sport is causing F1 ticket prices to skyrocket. For the enthusiasts eager to get to the race in Vegas, we have even more bad news.

The prices of the hotels during the F1 weekend in Las Vegas are much higher than normal. The American 8newsnow found out how much prices are going up. They assume three nights: the weekend from 17 to 20 November 2022 is compared with the F1 weekend from 16 to 19 November 2023. They use the cheapest rooms and the average price of all rooms. What seems; the rooms go on average for three times as much.

Hotel prices in Las Vegas during F1

At the Rio All Suite-Hotel & Casino you will be fooled the most. There the price rises from 100 dollars to 833 dollars. For the time being, you pay the most at the Caesars Palace: $1,367 for three nights. Incidentally, it is not surprising that the prices of accommodations go up when F1 comes along. Prices also rose massively in the Zandvoort area for the F1 weekend.

For those who think this is all for the public, there is an option at MGM. They offer full packages for the F1 event. Price tag? $100,000. swallow. Then just hope that the ball hits a few times correctly, then you will have earned it back in no time. One small consolation: the flight prices from the Netherlands seem fairly normal. You should be able to find a return ticket for 900 euros.