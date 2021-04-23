Atmospheric instability and cloudy skies will continue to populate the Region throughout the weekend. It is expected that the precipitations are of less intensity than those registered yesterday, which were locally strong and accompanied by stormy phenomena in some parts of the province, leaving slight floods in areas of Cartagena and Torre Pacheco and one person killed by a lightning strike in Balsapintada.

The State Meteorological Agency estimates that the probability of generalized precipitation may last even for a good part of the next week, ranging between 50 and 70%, although the forecast may vary as the days progress. As for temperatures, they will suffer a slight drop on Saturday to go up for next week, when they will exceed 20 degrees throughout the regional territory.

For today, Friday 23, They wait skies covered with some drizzle, with more clouds than clear as the hours go by, although the probability of precipitation will decrease, being able to register isolated chubacos during the afternoon, especially in the Guadalentín Valley, Lorca and Águilas and in the northern part, the Altiplano. The temperatures will be quite uniform in the Region, oscillating between 10 degrees of minimum and 20 of maximum, being somewhat more superior in the capital and Vega del Segura.

Facing the Weekend, the Aemet foresees a Saturday with a cooler and wet atmosphere in all parts of the Community. The rains will continue with a high probability during Sunday, although temperatures will begin to recover.

On Murcia and the Vega del Segura, showers can be registered throughout the weekend, with skies that will be clearer during Sunday. Temperatures will go from a maximum of 17 degrees on Saturday to a spring 23 on Sunday, to continue to rise slightly during the next week. The unstable day on Saturday can be accompanied by gusts of wind in the afternoon that could reach 40 km / h.

Area Northwest of the Region it will also register a pronounced rise in temperatures during the weekend, going from 13 degrees to 19 degrees, with a forecast of reaching 25 degrees by the middle of next week. The probability of precipitation here will be high from Saturday until well into the week, with Sunday being the day with the most covered skies and a percentage of 90%.

The same trend will follow Plateau, where the thermometer will not exceed 20 degrees during the day and a minimum of 10. The Aemet foresees that the sun will not be seen in Jumilla and Yecla at least until Monday afternoon, with a predominance of clouds, instability and high probability rains. In addition, gusts of wind of around 50km / h are expected for Sunday.

Regarding the area coast, the rainfall forecast is equally high during the weekend in the area of ​​Cartagena and Mazarrón, until the skies will clear up on Monday. In Lorca and Águilas, the showers will predictably last until the middle of next week. In these areas, the instability will also be accompanied by wind that has forced Aemet to activate yellow level warnings on Saturday and Sunday due to coastal phenomena of force 7 and waves of 2 to 3 meters. Temperatures will remain at a maximum of 20 degrees and a minimum of 15 degrees in Campo de Cartagena, although in the Guadalentín Valley the contrast will be greater, with 10 degrees at night and 22 during the day.