First lady criticized news that she “monopolizes” lunches with Lula and the nomination of her friend to a position in the Presidency

The first lady Janja Lula da Silva said this Monday (May 29, 2023) that the weekend was “drinking on pure misogyny juice”. The comment posted on twitter is in reference to the news that her friend and former partner Margarida Cristina Quadros won a position of special advisor in the Presidency of the Republic with a salary of R$ 13,623, and also the information that she “monopolizes” lunches with the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), both released over the weekend.