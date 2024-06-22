Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/22/2024 – 11:20

This weekend, three matches valid for the 12th round of Series B of the Brazilian Championship will be broadcast live from TV Brasil. The public broadcaster’s sports day begins with the pre-game and brings news about the teams, details of the team lineup and the updated table of clubs in the competition.

The teams from Operário (PR) and Botafogo (SP) face each other this Saturday (22), at 5 pm, at the Germano Kruger stadium, in Ponta Grossa, Paraná. For this coverage, which will air from 4:45 p.m., the TV Brasil André Marques was cast in the voiceover and Rachel Motta and Wagner Andrade in the comments.

Later today, Ituano (SP) and Brusque (SC) play at the Novelli Junior stadium, in Itu, São Paulo, at 9pm. The sporting journey of TV Brasil It starts at 8:45 pm and Luciana Zogaib narrates the match, with Brenda Balbi and Fernanda Pizzotti in the comments.

The Vila Nova (GO) x Goiás (GO) game will take place this Sunday (23), at 6:30 pm, at the Onésio Brasileiro Alvarenga stadium, in Goiânia. A TV Brasil shows the pre-game from 6pm and follows the match live. The voiceover will be by André Marques and the comments will be by Alexandre Vasconcellos and Naty Brasil.

Find out how to watch Series B games on TV Brasil

The Operário team has 21 points and is in third place in the championship table. Goiás occupies 6th place with 18 points achieved so far. In 11th place is Vila Nova with 14 points. The Botafogo team has 13 points and is in 13th place in the tournament. With ten points obtained in the competition, Brusque is in 17th place. Ituano occupies 19th place in the table, with seven points.

Series B broadcast

This year, 20 clubs compete in the championship that runs until November and is worth a place in Series A and the Copa do Brasil. Of the 380 games in the competition, TV Brasil will select three per round, totaling 114 matches broadcast.

Series B is part of the broadcaster’s strategy to expand the presence of sport in its programming. TV Brasil also currently shows the Brasileirão Feminino and the Women’s Basketball League (LBF).

Through the National Public Communication Network (RNCP), which brings together 98 TV Brasil affiliated stations, fans across the country will be able to watch the games and follow their teams in the fight for the title. Find out how to tune in to TV Brasil in your city.

About the competition

In 2024, Series B will have 380 games and will be played on a straight points system – round and round – with 19 first games and 19 return matches. Competing in the competition are Amazonas (AM), América (MG), Avaí (SC), Botafogo (SP), Brusque (SC), Ceará (CE), Chapecoense (SC), Coritiba (PR), CRB (AL), Goiás (GO), Guarani (SP), Ituano (SP), Mirassol (SP), Novorozintino (SP), Operário (PR), Paysandu (PA), Ponte Preta (SP), Santos (SP), Sport (PE) and Vila Nova (GO). The first four will win a place in Series A in 2025.

Service

Brasileirão Série B – Operário (PR) x Botafogo (SP) – Saturday, 22/06, from 4:45 pm, at TV Brasil

Brasileirão Série B – Ituano (SP) and Brusque (SC) – Saturday, 22/06, from 8:45 pm, at TV Brasil

Brasileirão Série B – Vila Nova (GO) x Goiás (GO) – Sunday, 23/06, from 6pm, at TV Brasil