Weekend of fire and tropical night of San Lorenzo. This is what emerges from the latest report of meteo.it regarding the second weekend of August. During the ‘Night of San Lorenzo’ the minimum temperatures will never fall below 20°C in the plains, making (as per scientific definition) the Night of San Lorenzo a ‘Tropical Night of San Lorenzo’. In some cities in the plains the minimum temperature will not fall below 27-28°C, almost touching the thermal limit of a ‘super tropical night’ (when the minimum is higher than or equal to 30°C).

All this night heat will be the consequence of scorching afternoons with 36-39°C, but also of the sea temperature decidedly above average: the warm waters have a greater impact along the coasts, but also partly on the inland areas, during the night.

Tropical seas and tropical nights: an equation that is 100% valid along the coasts, where minimum temperatures of up to 27°C and above are recorded, reaching almost 30°C at night.

Even the sea, in fact, has had an exceptional temperature for weeks, typical of the tropics: yesterday the marine thermometer measured 28.6°C in Bari, 28.7°C in Cala Mariolu in Sardinia, 27.6°C in Lido di Jesolo in Veneto, 28°C in Riccione, 27.8°C in San Vito Lo Capo in Sicily, 27.7°C in Viareggio in Tuscany.

These are values ​​about 3 degrees warmer than the average sea level of the last century! All this caused by Global Warming and the Greenhouse Effect caused by man. Even in the next few hours, all the heat of the sea and all the heat of the African anticyclone Caronte will cause record temperatures, making this weekend the hottest of 2024.

No thunderstorms are expected, the calm will be flat and scorching: the heat will skyrocket, especially along the coasts and in the Po Valley.

The only way out is a swim in the sea (even if it is warm, it will always be cooler than the air temperature during the day) or a walk in the mountains: to find real refreshment, however, we will have to climb above 2000 meters or enjoy the shade of a beautiful forest above 1500 meters.

Therefore, there will be very few places in Italy where there will be acceptable weather conditions during this weekend: the hope is that from the middle of the month the weather will change direction; at the moment it seems that, in the North, already from next week we could register a slight drop in temperatures.

Saturday 10th August

North: Predominantly sunny and very hot. In the Center: Predominantly sunny and very hot. In the South: Predominantly sunny and very hot.

Sunday 11th August

In the North: Predominantly sunny and very hot. In the Center: Predominantly sunny and very hot. In the South: Predominantly sunny and very hot.

Monday 12th August

In the North: mostly sunny and very warm, some showers in the Alps in the afternoon. In the Center: mostly sunny and very warm. In the South: mostly sunny and very warm.