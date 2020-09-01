Highlights: Now the lockdown will be imposed on Sunday only in UP, market will be open for the rest of the week

CM Yogi decides after high level meeting held in Lucknow, now weekend lockdown ends

Exemption of people to go out in the state 6 days a week, order to open markets for 12 hours

The rules have changed in the state since Tuesday, it has been decided to remove all the restrictions.

Lucknow

After reviewing the status of Unlock-4 in UP, the Yogi government of the state has now decided to impose lockdown in the state only on Sunday instead of Saturday and Sunday. The Chief Minister said that markets will open from 9 am to 9 pm. Weekly closure of markets in the state will be done only on Sunday. CM Yogi has taken this decision after a high level meeting held in Lucknow on Tuesday.

After this decision of the government, people will be allowed to go out 6 days a week. However, people will not be allowed to go out on Sunday. CM Yogi has directed the officials to ensure all arrangements in this regard. Earlier, on behalf of the government, Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari on Sunday released the Unlock-4 guidelines in the state. Under the new rules, 100 people have been allowed to participate in public programs in the state from September 21. Along with this, rules have also been made in the state for the operation of metro rail and for calling teachers to schools for online education.

As per the decision of the government, it has been decided to give several exemptions to the unlocked educational institutions. The government has said in the order that all schools, colleges, educational institutions and coaching students and for general academic work will be closed till 30 September. However, from September 21, teaching and non-teaching staff in schools will be called for online education. For this, an SOP has to be followed, which will be issued by the Ministry of Health.

Aim to test one and a half million covid tests everyday

During the meeting held in Lucknow on Tuesday, two days after the release of these guidelines, the CM also reviewed the conditions of Corona in the state. In this meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed to increase the Kovid-19 test capacity in the state at the earliest and to take one and a half lakh tests daily.

Continue to increase testing

Yogi said that until an effective drug or vaccine is developed by Kovid-19, maximum testing is the biggest weapon against it. Therefore, efforts should be continued to increase the testing work.