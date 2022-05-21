Weekend horoscope May 21 and May 22: the astrological forecasts of the weekend sign by sign

Weekend Horoscope Predictions Saturday May 21 and Sunday May 22: Your weekend horoscope tells you how cosmic energy will impact your weekend plans. Don’t start the weekend without reading your horoscope!

ARIES HOROSCOPE WEEK-END 21 MAY – 22 MAY 2022

Aries weekend horoscope : The Moon of Aquarius on Friday and Saturday lights up your friendship sector, and between the trine of the moon to Mercury and the conjunction of the sun with Mercury, you will have a lot to say about a lot of things! The real jackpot for you this weekend is the huge amount of energy generated by the sextile between your ruling planet, Mars and Pluto on Sunday night. Use it wisely, ideally to help others as well as yourself.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE WEEK-END 21 MAY – 22 MAY 2022

Taurus weekend horoscope : The Aquarius moon lights up your career sector on Friday and Saturday, and career opportunities abound. The sextile between your ruling planet, Venus, and the moon on Saturday generates charm, inspiration, boundless imagination and even a little bit of romance. Don’t let the square between the moon and Uranus interrupt your day. The conjunction of the Sun of Gemini and Mercury in your monetary sector sends prosperous projects, ideas and visions your way.

WEEK-END HOROSCOPE CUFFLINKS 21 MAY – 22 MAY 2022

Gemini Weekend Horoscope: The big news this weekend for you is the conjunction between your ruling planet, Mercury, and the Sun of Gemini. So much lively energy, joy and curiosity run through your veins that you may have a hard time deciding what to do with it. The Aquarius Moon harmonizes with your Gemini energy, so you have no choice but to have fun and take as many people with you as possible.

CANCER HOROSCOPE WEEK-END 21 MAY – 22 MAY 2022

Cancer weekend horoscope : The Moon of Aquarius stimulates your intuitive and psychic abilities, and the electric Uranus square on Saturday morning can make you feel like your nerves are on fire. Take up space if you need it and don’t force yourself to “show off”. Sunday’s Pisces Moon comes as a relief, reminding you that fun and adventure surrounds you; you just have to realize that you deserve it and then commit to it.

