Weekend horoscope June 19 and June 20: the astrological forecasts of the weekend sign by sign

Weekend Horoscope Predictions Saturday 19th June and Sunday 20th June: Your weekend horoscope tells you how cosmic energy will impact your weekend plans. Don’t start the weekend without reading your horoscope!

ARIES HOROSCOPE WEEK-END 19 JUNE – 20 JUNE 2021

Aries weekend horoscope : The Moon in Libra illuminates your seventh house of collaboration and trine to Mercury on Saturday, creating an ideal environment for wonderful conversations and connections. The Moon in Scorpio on Sunday arouses intimacy in your eighth house, and the trine to benevolent Jupiter brings a special warmth and generosity of spirit to your relationship. On Sunday evenings, the sun and the summer solstice light up your fourth home in the home and family, reminding you of what’s important.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE WEEK-END 19 JUNE – 20 JUNE 2021

Taurus weekend horoscope : The Moon in Libra lights up your sixth house of work and the Saturday trine Mercury in your second house of money, bodes well for your prosperity. The ideas that come your way are worth exploring as many have the potential to increase your abundance. On Sunday, the Moon in Scorpio shines upon your partnerships and the trine to Jupiter, the sun and the summer solstice brings energy to life-long goals, enhancing your communication skills.

WEEK-END HOROSCOPE CUFFLINKS 19 JUNE – 19 JUNE 2021

Gemini weekend horoscope : Your ruling planet, Mercury, illuminates your first house of self and trine the Moon in Libra in your fifth house of creativity and passion. The potential for fun cannot be overstated. The Moon in Scorpio on Sunday activates your sixth house of work, and the trine to benevolent Jupiter in your tenth career house and the Cancer Sun in your second house of money can bring praise and reward your way.

CANCER HOROSCOPE WEEK-END 19 JUNE – 20 JUNE 2021

Cancer weekend horoscope : The Moon in Libra on Fridays and Saturdays shines brightly in your fourth home of home and family, directing your attention to home arts, gardening, and decorating your nest. The Moon in Scorpio on Sunday harmonizes with your Cancer energy, as well as with the Sun in Cancer, the Summer Solstice and Jupiter in Pisces. You are inundated with your element, Water, and are as creative, intuitive and happy as can be.

LEO HOROSCOPE WEEK-END 19 JUNE – 20 JUNE 2021

Leo weekend horoscope : The Moon in Libra on Friday and Saturday lights up your third house of communication, learning and short travel, and the trine to Mercury in your 11th house of friendship practically begs you to spend time with your tribe of kindred spirits. The Moon in Scorpio on Sunday lights up your fourth house of home and family and trine the benevolent Jupiter and the sun in Cancer. Your intuition would like to have a chat with you.

VIRGIN HOROSCOPE WEEK-END 19 JUNE – 20 JUNE 2021

Virgo weekend horoscope : The Moon in Libra lights up your second house of finance on Friday and Saturday. Trine with Mercury in your 10th house of career, success, and success sheds light on your achievements, sending you accolades. The Moon in Scorpio on Sunday focuses attention on communication and connection, which is emphasized by the moon trimming Jupiter in your seventh house of association and the Sun in Cancer and the Summer Solstice illuminating your eleventh house of friendship. Psychic love can help you deepen your connections.

WEEK-END HOROSCOPE BALANCE 19 JUNE – 19 June 2021

Libra weekend horoscope : The Moon in Libra illuminates your first home of self, making your best qualities shine in the world for others to enjoy. The Sabbath trine with Mercury activates your ninth expansion house; explore something new and experience an adventure. On Sunday, your finances are fertilized by the Moon in Scorpio in your second house of money trine Jupiter in your sixth house of work, with the Sun in Cancer and the Summer Solstice activating your career.

WEEK-END SCORPIO HOROSCOPE 19 JUNE – 20 JUNE 2021

Scorpio weekend horoscope : The Moon in Libra illuminates your twelfth house of dreams and mystical affairs on Friday and Saturday, and the trine to Mercury in your eighth house deepens your psychic abilities and intuitive knowledge. On Sunday, the moon moves into your sign, illuminating your first house of self, trine Jupiter in your fifth house of creative expression and the Cancer Sun and the Summer Solstice in your ninth house of the higher mind.

SAGITTARIUS HOROSCOPE WEEK-END 19 JUNE – 20 JUNE 2021

Sagittarius weekend horoscope : The Moon in Libra harmonizes with your energy in Sagittarius, illuminating your 11th house of friendship and social affairs on Friday and Saturday. The trine of the moon with Mercury generates engaging and emotionally fulfilling conversations. Sunday, the Moon in Scorpio lights up dreams and altered states in your 12th house and trine Jupiter in your 4th house of home and family and the Sun in Cancer and the summer solstice in your 8th house of hidden mysteries.

WEEK-END HOROSCOPE CAPRICORN 19 JUNE – 20 JUNE 2021

Capricorn weekend horoscope: The Moon in Libra focuses its light on your career on Fridays and Saturdays, as the trine to Mercury in your sixth house of work brings a surge of ideas and possibilities into your awareness. On Sunday, the moon moves into Scorpio, illuminating your 11th house of friendship, trine Jupiter in your third house of communication and the Sun in Cancer and the Summer Solstice in your seventh house of collaboration.

AQUARIUM HOROSCOPE WEEK-END 19 JUNE – 20 JUNE 2021

Aquarius weekend horoscope : The Moon in Libra harmonizes with your Aquarius energy, activating your 9th house of the higher mind and expansion on Friday and Saturday. The Mercury trine creates an ideal opportunity to study a new subject or explore new territory. On Sunday, the Moon in Scorpio lights up your tenth house of your career, trine Jupiter in your house of money and the Sun Cancer and the Summer Solstice in your house of work. The opportunities are directed towards you.

PISCES HOROSCOPE WEEK-END 19 JUNE – 20 JUNE 2021

Pisces weekend horoscope: Intimacy and shared resources are highlighted by the Moon in Libra on Fridays and Saturdays, while the trine to Mercury creates a wonderful opportunity to discuss future plans with your loved one. The Moon in Scorpio on Sunday harmonizes with your Pisces energy, trine Jupiter in your ninth house of adventure and the Sun in Cancer and the summer solstice in your fifth house of creativity. You are redesigning your life and enjoying the process.