Listen to the advice of a friend who urges you to pursue your dreams. What happens in the future is partly determined by what you do in the present moment. A Mars-Neptune alignment signals that this may be your last chance to get things moving. Take action while there is still time. Later, warrior Mars enters crafty Gemini and your house of exile. Until September 4, all the action will be behind the scenes. You may feel frustrated when you fail to make big moves or don’t get credit for your efforts. This period is better spent orchestrating stealthy moves behind closed doors. You don’t have to be on the front lines to exert your influence.