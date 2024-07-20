Weekend Horoscope July 20 and July 21, 2024: Astrological Predictions for the Weekend Sign by Sign
Weekend Horoscope Predictions Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21: Your weekend horoscope tells you how cosmic energy will impact your weekend plans. Don’t start the weekend without reading your horoscope!
ARIES WEEKEND HOROSCOPE JULY 20 – JULY 21, 2024
A Mars-Neptune alignment could offer a last chance to come to the aid of someone in need. Practicing compassion may require helping by contributing money or other resources. Your window of opportunity is closing. Will you step up or back down? Later, your ruler, Mars, enters Gemini, energizing your mind and communication skills. Until September 4, you’ll be outspoken and eager to assert your opinions. Resist the urge to argue with those around you, including siblings and neighbors. If your ideas are valid, you shouldn’t have to raise your voice to be heard. Because your motivation is high, you can make a lot of progress with communication-related activities.
TAURUS WEEKEND HOROSCOPE JULY 20 – JULY 21, 2024
A Mars-Neptune alignment could provide a final chance to inspire a friend or group to move forward with a visionary project. You’ll know exactly what to say and do to motivate others. It’s a “now or never” moment. Later, enterprising Mars enters Gemini and your house of earnings. Until September 4, there will be increased financial activity, including more spending, more outgoings, and a more aggressive pursuit of acquiring the things you want. You may not realize how much money you’re losing until the bills start coming in. Keep an eye on your bank account. Conflicts over money or possessions may arise, so keep careful records and save receipts.
GEMINI HOROSCOPE WEEKEND JULY 20 – JULY 21, 2024
Why worry about who’s in the spotlight when you can run the show from backstage? When Mars and Neptune align, you can exert influence from behind the scenes, but there’s not a moment to waste. It won’t be long before your plans are visible to the world. Later, when warrior Mars enters your sign, you’ll be able to make decisions. Until September 4, you’ll have the energy, courage, and motivation to pursue your goals. You’ll be a fast talker and a quick multitasker who’s eager to get ahead. Being impatient and in a hurry can lead to accidents and create conflicts with others. Know when to put the brakes on.
CANCER WEEKEND HOROSCOPE JULY 20 – JULY 21, 2024
Listen to the advice of a friend who urges you to pursue your dreams. What happens in the future is partly determined by what you do in the present moment. A Mars-Neptune alignment signals that this may be your last chance to get things moving. Take action while there is still time. Later, warrior Mars enters crafty Gemini and your house of exile. Until September 4, all the action will be behind the scenes. You may feel frustrated when you fail to make big moves or don’t get credit for your efforts. This period is better spent orchestrating stealthy moves behind closed doors. You don’t have to be on the front lines to exert your influence.
LEO WEEKEND HOROSCOPE JULY 20 – JULY 21, 2024
There’s no time to waste when it comes to taking action to make a career dream a reality. A Mars-Neptune alignment invites you to give it your all. Your window of opportunity is about to close, so get busy! Later, warrior Mars enters friendly Gemini and your house of community. Until September 4, you’ll be super assertive when it comes to making the connections you want and reaching out to groups that represent your interests. Don’t be too aggressive or behave in ways that provoke confrontation. At times, you can be aggressive and overly competitive. If you want to make friends and not enemies, you’ll need to moderate your behavior.
VIRGO WEEKEND HOROSCOPE JULY 20 – JULY 21, 2024
The window is closing on an opportunity to create your ideal partnership. Whether romantic or professional, you’ll want to go all out as Mars and Neptune align. If both parties are on the same page, it could be the perfect match. Later, warrior Mars enters Gemini and your house of aspirations. Until September 4, you’ll be super assertive in the pursuit of your professional goals and eager to reach your next milestone. When you’re this fired up, you won’t let anyone or anything stop you from moving forward. Don’t let aggressive tactics tarnish your reputation or invite opposition. Make allies, not enemies. You’ll need support to get where you want to go.
LIBRA HOROSCOPE WEEKEND JULY 20 – JULY 21, 2024
With warrior Mars and visionary Neptune aligning, it’s not enough to have a dream. You have to be ready to act. Do what you can to get the ball rolling. There’s no time to waste. Later, Mars enters curious Gemini and your house of exploration. Until September 4, you’ll be looking for ways to broaden your mental and physical horizons. Adventurous travel and spirited forays into higher education and spirituality could figure into your plans. You’ll be quick to stand up for what you believe in and defend your ideals. Provocative opinions can spark conflict, so be careful what you say. Legal matters will need to be handled with care.
SCORPIO HOROSCOPE WEEKEND JULY 20 – JULY 21, 2024
A Mars-Neptune alignment invites you to step out and act on romantic impulses. This could be your last chance to make a move. You only regret the chances you didn’t take. Go wild! Later, warrior Mars enters Gemini and your house of intimacy. Until September 4, the pursuit of passionate encounters will be top of mind. Your legendary libido is already high. This planetary entry promises to add more fuel to the fire. Sex can be your way of forging meaningful connections. If you’re looking for more than a fling, you’ll need to temper your libido with love.
SAGITTARIUS WEEKEND HOROSCOPE JULY 20 – JULY 21, 2024
With Mars and Neptune aligning, quick action can bring you closer to achieving a dream of a home and family. If you know what you want, go for it. Your window of opportunity will soon close. Be prepared to take the next step. Later, Mars enters sociable Gemini and your house of partnership. Until September 4, you’ll boldly pursue the romantic and professional relationships you desire. You’ll also be eager to work together toward a common goal. In love and business, collaboration won’t always be easy. Avoid being competitive and confrontational, and keep your ego in check. You’ll accomplish more when you work in harmony with a partner rather than against them.
CAPRICORN HOROSCOPE WEEKEND JULY 20 – JULY 21 2024
Determined Mars syncs with intuitive Neptune in your house of communication, inviting you to pursue the psychic insight you desire. Time is running out to resolve an important matter. Ask your go-to psychic for answers while you still have time. Later, Mars enters multitasking Gemini and your house of work. Until September 4, your motivation and determination will be high, allowing you to juggle multiple projects at once. This is an excellent time to tackle work-intensive tasks that you would normally avoid. More work can mean more stress, so you will need to be equally motivated to take care of yourself. If you don’t, a period of fatigue could follow this period of high productivity.
AQUARIUS WEEKEND HOROSCOPE JULY 20 – JULY 21, 2024
A financial dilemma may require a creative solution. Hesitate and you’ll likely miss your moment. Motivated Mars syncing with imaginative Neptune in your house of resources encourages you to take action while there’s still time to turn things in your favor. Later, Mars enters Gemini and your house of creativity, dating, and entertainment. Through September 4, you’ll bring a huge push to finding people and activities that interest you. If there’s competition in the picture, you’ll be even more motivated to step up your game. Pay attention to the signals others are sending and be careful not to overdo it. You can be a lot more intense than you think.
PISCES HOROSCOPE WEEKEND JULY 20 – JULY 21, 2024
You’ll have the energy and motivation to act on a creative idea as warrior Mars syncs with visionary Neptune in your sign. Believe in yourself as you push your plan forward. Take the next step before your window of opportunity closes. Later, Mars enters Gemini and your domestic realm. Until September 4, you’ll bring a tremendous boost to household and family concerns and do what it takes to get your personal life in order. Not everyone will appreciate your frenetic energy. Family members and roommates, as well as property managers and repairmen, may not see the urgency in meeting your requests. Be aware of others’ desires. It will take cooperation to achieve your goals.
