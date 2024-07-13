Weekend Horoscope July 13 and July 14, 2024: Astrological Predictions for the Weekend Sign by Sign

Weekend Horoscope Predictions Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14: Your weekend horoscope tells you how cosmic energy will impact your weekend plans. Don’t start the weekend without reading your horoscope!

ARIES WEEKEND HOROSCOPE JULY 13 – JULY 14, 2024

Aries weekend horoscope : The first quarter moon in Libra and your house of one-on-one interaction shift your focus to your most important relationships. You’ll need to work well with a partner or family member to get things done on the domestic front. You won’t always agree. However, you’ll need to find a way to work together. Leaving them out of the loop on a decision or project could cause difficulties down the road. As the sun and devout Juno align, you may be inspired to demonstrate your dedication to a romantic or family relationship. It’s not what you say, but what you do that counts. Are you ready to walk your own path? .

TAURUS WEEKEND HOROSCOPE JULY 13 – JULY 14, 2024

Taurus Weekend Horoscope : The first quarter moon in Libra and your house of daily habits indicates a possible disconnect between what you say you’ll do and your commitment. For example, you might have trouble with an exercise or wellness regimen, or a commitment to catch up on work assignments or household chores. Despite your enthusiasm, it may not be as easy as it seems. As the sun in your communications sector aligns with devout Juno, you’ll want your love interest to know that your word is your commitment. Think carefully about what you say before making a promise.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE WEEKEND JULY 13 – JULY 14, 2024

Gemini Weekend Horoscope : The first quarter moon in Libra and your house of leisure can spark a desire to do something fun. You deserve to make time for your favorite activities. However, it shouldn’t come at the expense of your budget. Reflect on your financial commitments and determine how much you can afford to spend before making any big plans. As the sun and devout Juno align, you’ll demonstrate your commitment to your partner and family by making responsible financial decisions. You’ll take pride in making sure everyone’s needs are met. If you’re single, spending money on your home can be a wise investment.

CANCER HOROSCOPE WEEKEND JULY 13 – JULY 14, 2024