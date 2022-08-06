Weekend horoscope August 6 and August 7: the astrological forecasts of the weekend sign by sign

Weekend Horoscope Predictions Saturday 6 August and Sunday 7 August: Your weekend horoscope tells you how cosmic energy will impact your weekend plans. Don’t start the weekend without reading your horoscope!

ARIES HOROSCOPE WEEK-END 6 AUGUST – 7 AUGUST 2022

Aries weekend horoscope : Friday’s opposition between the Scorpio Moon and your ruling planet, Mars, makes you particularly prone to outbursts of anger. Avoid situations that might make you lean in that direction. The Sagittarius Moon on Saturday and Sunday harmonizes with your fiery energy, inviting you to expand your horizons, play and have fun. Sunday, the trine between the moon and Jupiter in Aries works wonders for your safety.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE WEEKEND 6 AUGUST – 7 AUGUST 2022

Taurus weekend horoscope : Friday, Mars in Taurus opposes the Moon Scorpio, generating short temper and making you clash with those you are closest to. Saturday’s trine between Neptune and the moon helps repair fences that may have chipped. Sunday, your ruling planet, Venus, trina Neptune, causing your creativity and inspiration to reach warp speed and reach an all-time high! Your dreams and aspirations are about to manifest.

WEEKEND HOROSCOPE CUFFLINKS 6 AUGUST – 7 AUGUST 2022

Gemini weekend horoscope : The best thing you can do with Friday’s discordant energies is to focus on taking care of yourself, especially as the Scorpio Moon activates your health and wellness sector. Your romantic relationships receive an influx of magical energy on Saturday as the moon trims with Neptune. Hence, your friendships shine with grace on Sunday as Jupiter triumphs with the Sagittarius Moon. This weekend, make time for the people you love.

WEEKEND HOROSCOPE CANCER 6 AUGUST – 7 AUGUST 2022

Cancer weekend horoscope : As the Scorpio Moon harmonizes with your cancerous energy, you too will find Fridays busy! The best solution is to focus on creative projects and try to evade any drama you come across. On Saturday, the trine from Neptune to the moon is especially uplifting for you; enjoy the inspiration it generates. The Sunday trine between Venus in Cancer in your first house and the magical Neptune increases your confidence and self-esteem.

