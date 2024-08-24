Weekend Horoscope August 24 and August 25, 2024: Astrological Predictions for the Weekend Sign by Sign



Weekend Horoscope Predictions Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25: Your weekend horoscope tells you how cosmic energy will impact your weekend plans. Don’t start the weekend without reading your horoscope!

ARIES WEEKEND HOROSCOPE AUGUST 24 – AUGUST 25, 2024

Aries weekend horoscope : You may have the confidence to tackle an issue head-on, as your ruler Mars in your house of communication aligns with wounded healer Chiron in your sign. Even if you feel a little anxious, you don’t have to let fear get the better of you. It can be awkward to speak up for yourself and let someone know what’s on your mind. However, it will be a relief to set the record straight. Try not to be defensive or argumentative. You can express your point without being hostile. Don’t assume you know everything there is to know about a situation. Let the other person state their case.

TAURUS WEEKEND HOROSCOPE AUGUST 24 – AUGUST 25, 2024

Taurus Weekend Horoscope : As Mars pushed into your house of earnings syncs with vulnerable Chiron, you’ll be motivated to build your nest egg. Nothing says security for the money-conscious Taurus like money in the bank. Don’t wait for disaster to strike to start securing your future. Every penny you put aside adds up. It’s true that money doesn’t solve all your problems. However, having a reserve to fall back on can make it easier to get through a tough time. The moon in your sign synced with loving Ceres can ignite a desire to care for a loved one. It’s easy to step up and support others when you have your finances in order.

GEMINI HOROSCOPE WEEKEND AUGUST 24 – AUGUST 25, 2024

Gemini Weekend Horoscope : Warrior Mars in your sign syncing with wounded healer Chiron in your house of community could inspire you to come to the aid of a friend. Sometimes you have to step up and take charge when someone you care about is going through a tough time. You’ll also be good at managing difficult group dynamics, so don’t be afraid to put your leadership skills to the test. A group activity or collaborative project could fall apart if someone doesn’t take the reins. You can’t always trust that other people have what it takes to get the job done.

CANCER HOROSCOPE WEEKEND AUGUST 24 – AUGUST 25, 2024

Cancer Weekend Horoscope : You may be inspired to refresh your public image and transform how you are seen as motivated Mars syncs with vulnerable Chiron in your state house. If you need to do some damage control in your personal or professional life, work your magic behind the scenes. Being accountable for your mistakes and making amends when necessary can earn you the respect you crave. Everyone admires a person who can bounce back from a setback and do what it takes to get back on the right track. You demonstrate extraordinary courage and strength

LEO WEEKEND HOROSCOPE AUGUST 24 – AUGUST 25, 2024

Leo Weekend Horoscope : Sometimes it takes a village to help you solve a problem. Right now, you could benefit from the support a community can offer. As wounded healer Chiron syncs with warrior Mars in your social sector, you’re reminded that you don’t have to face a challenge alone. Ask a caring friend to help you through a difficult time. Even better, seek out a group of inspiring people to support you. If the tables are turned and someone needs help, you can be a courageous leader. You’ll know exactly how to handle a difficult situation. A reading with your go-to psychic can help you identify your allies and prepare you for the next steps.

VIRGO WEEKEND HOROSCOPE AUGUST 24 – AUGUST 25, 2024

Virgo Weekend Horoscope : To reach your career goals, you may need to put your insecurities into perspective. As warrior Mars in your house of aspirations syncs with wounded healer Chiron, you’ll have what it takes to face your deepest, darkest fears. You may worry that people won’t see you as powerful. If so, it could be because you’re not confident in showcasing your strengths. Some Virgos may worry about being taken advantage of by others. Fears are bound to arise as you try to level up. What matters is that you find a way to persevere despite your anxieties.

LIBRA HOROSCOPE WEEKEND AUGUST 24 – AUGUST 25, 2024

Libra Weekend Horoscope : You may be inspired to address a relationship issue as warrior Mars aligns with wounded healer Chiron in your house of partnership. It’s not always in your best interest to wait and see what the other person will do. It’s the perfect day to put on your big person underwear and tackle a thorny issue head on. Some Libras may need to stand up for a person and their interests. You’re all about fairness, so you won’t sit idly by while someone gets the worst of it.

SCORPIO HOROSCOPE WEEKEND AUGUST 24 – AUGUST 25, 2024

Scorpio weekend horoscope : A work problem won’t defeat you, as warrior Mars syncs with wounded healer Chiron in your house of work. You’ll have what it takes to stay the course until you figure things out. It may not be a “one-time” situation. You may have to work for a considerable period of time to get the resolution you seek. Likewise, you won’t give up when it comes to achieving your health and fitness goals. It’s the perfect day to upgrade your wellness regimen. Assess your current lifestyle and needs, and adjust your plan accordingly.

SAGITTARIUS WEEKEND HOROSCOPE AUGUST 24 – AUGUST 25, 2024

Sagittarius Weekend Horoscope: A problem in your love life is no problem for you, as warrior Mars and wounded healer Chiron align in your relationship and dating zones. You’ll have the confidence and motivation you need to face a difficult situation head on. When things go wrong, you can’t just throw in the towel and hope for the best. Sometimes, you have to fight for what you want. Likewise, you’ll stand your ground when handling a thorny issue involving a child. It’s important to protect those who are too young to look after their own interests.

CAPRICORN HOROSCOPE WEEKEND AUGUST 24 – AUGUST 25, 2024

Capricorn Weekend Horoscope : A defense mechanism honed in childhood may prove useful in handling a work situation, as warrior Mars in your house of work syncs with wounded healer Chiron. What started out as a weakness could now be a strength. Dig deep as you look for ways to reach your goals. It’s also an excellent time to address difficulties on the home and family fronts. You may have to take care of a repair job or work to mend a family relationship. Do what you need to do while you have the energy and motivation to follow through. In a few days, it may be something you’re just not in the mood to deal with.

AQUARIUS WEEKEND HOROSCOPE AUGUST 24 – AUGUST 25, 2024

Aquarius Weekend Horoscope : As warrior Mars syncs with wounded healer Chiron in your house of communication, you may have the courage to start a difficult conversation. Some Aquarians may be dealing with a problem in their love life, while others may be dealing with a child issue. You won’t mince words if you’re excited. However, it’s in your best interest to be sensitive to other people’s feelings and listen to what they have to say. Alternatively, you may want to spend time trying to solve a problem with a creative project or recreational activity. Determination can help you achieve your goals.

PISCES HOROSCOPE WEEKEND AUGUST 24 – AUGUST 25, 2024

Pisces Weekend Horoscope : You’ll feel confident taking care of home and family matters as warrior Mars in your domestic realm aligns with wounded healer Chiron in your house of earnings. This could involve financing a repair or funding a family business. You’ll go to great lengths to get what you need. Where there’s a will, there’s a way. When a solution arises, there’s not a moment to waste. Take the next steps before your motivation wanes. In the days to come, you may not have the same level of energy and determination that you possess right now. With intuition, you’ll know what to do.