Weekend horoscope April 9 and April 10: the astrological forecasts of the weekend sign by sign

Weekend Horoscope Predictions Saturday 9 April and Sunday 10 April: Your weekend horoscope tells you how cosmic energy will impact your weekend plans. Don’t start the weekend without reading your horoscope!

ARIES HOROSCOPE WEEK-END 9 APRIL – 10 APRIL 2022

Aries weekend horoscope : With the sun, Mercury, Chiron, Pallas and the New Moon all in Aries in your first home of yourself, you are on a mission to reinvent yourself and your life. You have everything you need to overcome all the obstacles that stand in the way of life that you want to create for yourself and for the person you want to be. A life path psychic can help you make sure you are heading in the best direction possible.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE WEEK-END APRIL 9 – APRIL 10 2022

Taurus weekend horoscope : On Friday, the Aries Moon sextiles ambitious Mars in your sector of career and achievements, while on Saturday, the Moon sextiles Venus in the same sector. Your professional life is on fire in the best of ways, so make sure you take advantage of the opportunities that knock on your door. On Saturday afternoons and Sundays, the Moon of Taurus gives you a sense of earthly well-being.

WEEKEND HOROSCOPE CUFFLINKS 9 APRIL – 10 APRIL 2022

Gemini weekend horoscope : Your ruling planet, Mercury in Aries, is lively this weekend as it joins the Aries Sun, emphasizing your intellect and wit, before joining Chiron, calling up old wounds that make you doubt yourself, undermining your your self-esteem and ruining your ability to communicate and connect with others. If you view this as an opportunity to heal, you will be able to make good use of these transits. An empathic psychic can help with this.

CANCER HOROSCOPE WEEK-END APRIL 9 – APRIL 10 2022