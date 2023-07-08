Weekend horoscope 8 July and 9 July 2023: astrological forecasts for the weekend sign by sign

Weekend Horoscope Predictions Saturday July 8 and Sunday July 9: Your weekend horoscope tells you how cosmic energy will impact your weekend plans. Don’t start the weekend without reading your horoscope!

ARIES WEEKEND HOROSCOPE JULY 8 – JULY 9 2023

Aries weekend horoscope : Better to be open about your anxieties than to repress your feelings and pretend everything is fine. Sharing your feelings can be a relief as the Gemini Sun in your house of communication aligns with wounded healer Chiron. Relieving yourself with a caring person you trust can reveal that you are not alone in your experiences. The Last Quarter Moon in sensitive Pisces and your subconscious realm can trigger emotions you’d rather not face. Giving voice to what you feel can be uncomfortable. At the same time, facing the reality of your experience can also be immensely liberating. Dare to be authentic and speak your truth. Time to let the healing begin!

TAURUS WEEKEND HOROSCOPE JULY 8 – JULY 9, 2023

Taurus weekend horoscope : Expressing your thoughts and feelings is imperative with the sun and Mercury in Cancer and your house of communication. Your enthusiasm will be infectious as the sun and Mercury sync up with cheery Jupiter in your sign. Is this the perfect day to tackle a writing assignment or perhaps you’d like to share your ideas on social media? Your audience can’t help but be tricked into paying attention to what you have to say. It’s also a great time to get to know someone better. Your interest will come across as genuine when you are attentive and ask thoughtful questions.

GEMINI WEEKEND HOROSCOPE JULY 8 – JULY 9, 2023

Gemini weekend horoscope : You are a master at managing and dealing with your ruler, Mercury, in your house of goods. However, your plans may not go to plan when Mercury and disgruntled Eris collide. Anger can arise when you are left out of an opportunity or when you are not getting the information you need. It’s not worth getting angry at someone whose cooperation you need. Do your best to be kind and respectful. When Eris syncs up with loving Venus tonight, you’ll prove you’re more than just friends in name. A friend can count on you to defend him and defend his interests. Your loyalty will let people know that you are someone they can count on.

CANCER WEEKEND HOROSCOPE JULY 8 – JULY 9, 2023

Cancer weekend horoscope : You can’t help but voice your discontent as expressive Mercury in your sign clashes with disgruntled Eris. Someone might make fun if things aren’t to your liking. Be careful not to confuse preference with necessity. Turning a personal issue into a public complaint can be problematic. As Eris syncs up with attractor Venus in your house of possessions, you won’t be shy about pursuing the money and opportunities you feel you’re entitled to. When your vibe says you deserve the best, people often treat you accordingly. If not, you’ll be ready to fight for what you want. It can be hard for others to deny such a charming and formidable adversary.

