Horoscope for the weekend 6 April and 7 March 2024: the astrological predictions of the weekend sign by sign

ARIES WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 6 APRIL – 7 APRIL 2024

Aries weekend horoscope : As Venus in your sign syncs with compelling Pluto in your house of community, charm will be your best asset. With a little gentle persuasion, you'll get a friend or acquaintance to eat out of your hands. It's the perfect evening to socialize with your team. Your magnetic vibration will attract intriguing people into your orbit. Before you go out to do something fun, you may need to assist a loved one. As the sun in your sign squares caring Ceres, you may feel burdened by a family obligation. Sometimes, you have to show up for a person in need, even though it may be an inconvenience. People are likely to pay attention to how you respond.

TAURUS WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 6 APRIL – 7 APRIL 2024

Taurus weekend horoscope : The Moon in fiery Sagittarius and your house of intimacy can awaken intense feelings. You won't settle for superficial interactions. You will long for a meaningful connection that sparks inner transformation and makes you feel truly alive. The moon syncing with the sun in your subconscious realm signals that you will be in your comfort zone as you connect on a deep level. Seek the company of a person with whom you feel comfortable sharing your secrets. It takes enormous trust to open up. If you don't have it with a mate, you may feel misunderstood when the sun and stoic Saturn clash. You can't rush emotional intimacy.

GEMINI WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 6 APRIL – 7 APRIL 2024

Gemini weekend horoscope : As Venus aligns with obsessive Pluto, you'll want to realize your vision of the ideal relationship. It's good to have a plan for attracting what you want, but it's not wise to have rules written in stone. Be open to exploring what the universe offers you. It can be beneficial to broaden your vision. Some Geminis may be dissatisfied with their sex life as the sun clashes with nurse Ceres. A relationship may fail to provide the care or security you need. Discuss and ask for what you need. For singles, the lack of intimacy can make you feel neglected. Hugs and massages are the best.

CANCER WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 6 APRIL – 7 APRIL 2024