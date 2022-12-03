Weekend horoscope December 3 and December 4, 2022: the astrological forecasts of the weekend sign by sign

Weekend Horoscope Predictions Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4: Your weekend horoscope tells you how cosmic energy will impact your weekend plans. Don’t start the weekend without reading your horoscope!

ARIES WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 3 DECEMBER – 4 DECEMBER 2022

Aries weekend horoscope : Since mystical Neptune went retrograde last June, you’ve been treading water with a confusing emotional or spiritual matter. Now that the planet is directly stationed, you will be inspired to unpack your experiences and decode the signs. Perhaps you needed time to take a deeper look at things. Maybe you buried your feelings, trying to escape them. Either way, it won’t be long before you regain your bearings and feel more confident in your intuition and your higher self. The Universe is always talking to you, but sometimes it’s hard to figure out what it’s trying to say.

TAURUS WEEKEND HOROSCOPE DECEMBER 3 – DECEMBER 4, 2022

Taurus weekend horoscope : Ever since impressionable Neptune went retrograde last June, you’ve been mulling over old attachments and questioning your relationships. In some cases, you may have felt hesitant about making new connections because you weren’t sure you could trust those you were dealing with. Now that the planet is stationed directly in your community home, you’ll have more faith in your instincts towards others. You connect more with people who share your spiritual, metaphysical, and creative interests. There is an immediate basis for friendship when you are on the same page. You may encounter an overbearing person as the Sagittarius Sun clashes with Pluto’s control. You don’t need to conquer them. Pick someone nicer.

GEMINI WEEKEND HOROSCOPE DECEMBER 3 – DECEMBER 4, 2022

Gemini weekend horoscope: You’ve been confused about whether you’re on the right track since visionary Neptune went retrograde last June. Your lack of clarity about your true calling can make it difficult to move forward with your career and life goals. Now that the planet is positioned directly on top of your chart, you’ll start to see things more clearly. Pay attention to dreams and synchronicities and listen to your intuition. This will help you formulate a picture of what you want to achieve. Your partner or a friend may have their own ideas about what you should be aiming for as the Sagittarius Sun collides with Pluto’s control. Don’t always let others influence your choices.

CANCER WEEKEND HOROSCOPE DECEMBER 3 – DECEMBER 4, 2022

Cancer weekend horoscope : Since late June, retrograde Neptune has been inspiring you to seek deeper truths in the depths of your spiritual and metaphysical knowledge. You will want to make sense of your discoveries now that the planet is stationed directly in your home of higher consciousness. Engaging in a spiritual practice can be immensely rewarding. You may also benefit from a class or workshop that helps you develop your wisdom. You may be attracted to a charismatic teacher or mentor. However, since the Sagittarius Sun collides with overbearing Pluto, you won’t be impressed by someone hitting you over the head with his ideas. You have to discover your truth.

Subscribe to the newsletter

