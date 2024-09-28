Horoscope for the weekend 28 September and 29 September 2024: the astrological predictions of the weekend sign by sign





Weekend Horoscope Predictions Saturday 28 September and Sunday 29 September: Your weekend horoscope tells you how cosmic energy will impact your weekend plans. Don’t start the weekend without reading your horoscope!



ARIES WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 28 SEPTEMBER – 29 SEPTEMBER 2024

Aries weekend horoscope : With affectionate Venus in your intimacy zone contrasting the North Node in your sign, you may be unsure of how much initiative you should take with your partner or person of interest. It’s good to be proactive in pursuing the connection you want. You can’t always sit around waiting for the other person to make a move. At the same time, you don’t want to be too aggressive. What can a confused Aries do? If you’ve already been quite assertive, it might be wise to take a step back. If you dropped the ball, pick it up and return to play.

TAURUS WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 28 SEPTEMBER – 29 SEPTEMBER 2024

Taurus weekend horoscope : With Venus in your house of partnership contrasting the North Node, you may question your ability to attract a relationship or maintain the one you’re in. The North Node in your house of self-annihilation can make it difficult to assert your interests. However, you can’t afford to leave your happiness to chance. You never know if your partner or person of interest will make the moves you want them to make. Instead of doing what you normally would, try taking a different route. Even a small step in a new direction could change your trajectory.

GEMINI WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 28 SEPTEMBER – 29 SEPTEMBER 2024

Gemini weekend horoscope : Your goal is to feel fit and look fabulous. However, with Venus in your wellness zone contrasting the North Node, you may be unsure of your ability to stick to your long-term fitness goals. It’s more of a long-distance run than a sprint. Finding ways to stick to your routine is key. The North Node in your house of community suggests that you may benefit from teaming up with a friend or group that shares your health and wellness goals. Find a workout buddy or sign up for an exercise class. Having someone cheering you on can be very encouraging.

CANCER WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 28 SEPTEMBER – 29 SEPTEMBER 2024

Cancer weekend horoscope : With Venus in your house of love contrasting the North Node, you may have difficulty deciding whether or not to go public with your current relationship situation. These days, you like to keep certain information confined to your inner circle. Putting it all out there can invite scrutiny. Or maybe you’re afraid of jinxing yourself by talking about a romance that hasn’t fully taken hold yet. At some point, you will want to share your happiness with the world. What fun is there in keeping your joy to yourself? Try giving a hint instead of revealing the whole story.

LEO WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 28 SEPTEMBER – 29 SEPTEMBER 2024

Leo weekend horoscope : With Venus in your home kingdom contrasting the North Node, the desire for effortless comfort may conflict with a desire for adventure. It can be difficult to decide whether to stay home and do some light entertainment or go out for some excitement. Sometimes, you have to seize the moment and try something new. Who knows what kind of fun you’ll have when you venture beyond your usual routine? If you’re not ready to take a big leap, take small steps in a new direction. If you like what you see, you’ll be inspired to go further in your search.

VIRGO WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 28 SEPTEMBER – 29 SEPTEMBER 2024

Virgo weekend horoscope : With Venus in your communication zone contrasting the North Node in your house of intimacy, you may find it difficult to discuss your desires. Saying too much can make it seem like you’re exaggerating, while staying silent can mean your wishes won’t be met. What can a confused Virgo do? There’s no shame in your game for wanting what you want, and there’s nothing wrong with asking. The same goes for money. You don’t have to do all the heavy lifting yourself. In both romantic and business relationships, there should be an equal balance between give and take.

LIBRA WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 28 SEPTEMBER – 29 SEPTEMBER 2024

Libra weekend horoscope : With Venus in your second house contrasting the North Node in your partnership zone, you may wonder whether you and your love interest share the same values. You’re smart enough to know that it takes more than romance and physical chemistry to make a relationship work. That’s why you’ll want to make sure you’re on the same page. Can you talk openly about money and your financial goals? Do you share similar spending habits and saving strategies? These are the things you need to know. Instead of waiting for the other person to bring up the topic, take the initiative.

SCORPIO WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 28 SEPTEMBER – 29 SEPTEMBER 2024

Scorpio weekend horoscope : Venus in your sign contrasting with the North Node can hinder your efforts to be productive. You may expect someone else to do all the work for you instead of taking care of household chores and work tasks. Likewise, you might be a little lazy when it comes to keeping track of your fitness routine. It’s easy to become discouraged when tackling what seems like a monumental task. It doesn’t have to be all or nothing. Set a small goal that you can easily achieve and then see if you feel inspired to do a little more. When you’re trying to overcome inertia, every little step counts.

SAGITTARIUS WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 28 SEPTEMBER – 29 SEPTEMBER 2024

Sagittarius weekend horoscope: With Venus in your house of exile contrasting the North Node, you may be reluctant to take the lead with a romantic concern. There is something to be said about waiting until the time seems right to act. At the same time, you can’t always afford to wait to see what happens. You may not get to your desired destination if you always let the other person take the wheel. Sometimes you need to put yourself in the driver’s seat and keep things moving forward. A guide may be helpful.

CAPRICORN WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 28 SEPTEMBER – 29 SEPTEMBER 2024

Capricorn weekend horoscope : Will you stay home and enjoy the comforts of home? Or will you spend the evening socializing with your friends? With Venus in your social sector contrasting the North Node in your home realm, it’s a question you may be grappling with. If you have been neglecting your family members and they are clamoring to spend more time with you, the answer is obvious. However, the question can be a little tricky if you are a solo agent. It’s important to have a satisfying home life even if you live alone. The only way to create it is to create an environment where you feel good. Entertaining guests at home might inspire you to liven up your space.

AQUARIUS WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 28 SEPTEMBER – 29 SEPTEMBER 2024

Aquarius weekend horoscope : As Venus passes through your public sector, you feel good about being the center of attention. The right look can turn some heads, but you’ll have to back up the style with substance to make a person want to know more. With Venus contrasting the North Node in your communications sector, you may find it difficult to strike up a conversation. You are good at discussing complex ideas. However, small talk isn’t always your forte. It’s best to keep things simple until you’ve identified that a person is on your wavelength. Otherwise, your big words might scare her away.

PISCES WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 28 SEPTEMBER – 29 SEPTEMBER 2024

Weekend horoscope for Pisces : With Venus moving through your house of adventure, you’re looking for excitement in your love life. It’s great to have a partner who pops up for fun trips and exciting dates. With Venus contrasting the North Node in your earnings sector, you may be wrestling with how much financial contribution you should make. Always expecting the other person to pay the bill can ruin your relationship. Sometimes it’s important to express your appreciation in a tangible way. You don’t have to do anything that makes it difficult for you to pay your bills. A small but thoughtful gesture can mean a lot.