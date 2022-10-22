Weekend horoscope October 22 and October 23: the astrological forecasts of the weekend sign by sign

Weekend Horoscope Predictions Saturday 22nd October and Sunday 23rd October: Your weekend horoscope tells you how cosmic energy will impact your weekend plans. Don’t start the weekend without reading your horoscope!

ARIES HOROSCOPE WEEK-END 22 OCTOBER – 23 OCTOBER 2022

Aries weekend horoscope : Virgo Moon invites you to take care of yourself as it transits through your healthcare sector. This is especially important on Saturday, when the moon intertwines with your ruling planet, Mars. You will feel the effects acutely. The conjunction between the sun and Venus in Libra takes your relationship to a new level and the trine between Mercury in Libra and Saturn gives you the tools you need to make your dreams come true.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE WEEK-END 22 OCTOBER – 23 OCTOBER 2022

Taurus weekend horoscope : The Virgo Moon boosts your creativity. Even a square on Mars doesn’t throw you out of the game. The trine of Mercury to Saturn doubles your talent, giving you a dose of the practical know-how you need to put success within your grasp. The Libra Moon emphasizes the importance of practicing self-love and self-care, as well as the conjunction between your ruling planet, Venus and the sun.

WEEK-END HOROSCOPE CUFFLINKS 22 OCTOBER – 23 OCTOBER 2022

Gemini Weekend Horoscope: The Virgo Moon illuminates home and family in your birth chart, reminding you to spend time with the people you love, even if squaring the moon to Mars generates short temper and conflict. Fortunately, Mercury in Libra traces Saturn in Aquarius, adding a note of wisdom and stability to the day. When the Moon of Libra joins Mercury and the Sun-Venus conjunction, romance fills the air.

CANCER HOROSCOPE WEEK-END 22 OCTOBER – 23 OCTOBER 2022

Cancer weekend horoscope : Virgo Moon encourages you to reach out to your community. She looks for ways to help and make a difference. The stellium of the planets in Libra, especially the conjunction between the sun and Venus, focus your love and attention on the hearth and home. The trine between Mercury and Saturn gives you an idea of ​​your situation and helps you create a practical framework to complete your projects and achieve your goals.

