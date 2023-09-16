Horoscope for the weekend 16 September and 17 September 2023: the astrological predictions of the weekend sign by sign

Weekend Horoscope Predictions Saturday 16 September and Sunday 17 September: Your weekend horoscope tells you how cosmic energy will impact your weekend plans. Don’t start the weekend without reading your horoscope!

ARIES WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 16 SEPTEMBER – 17 SEPTEMBER 2023

Aries weekend horoscope : Giving your full attention to one person may seem like a waste as generous Jupiter clashes with pious Juno in your love life zone. How can you choose just one when there are so many interesting people you want to meet? It could spell trouble if you’re already busy. Unless you’re in an open relationship, you’d better stick to the rules. Some Aries spend a lot of money on a lavish date or an expensive gift for their love interest. It’s okay if you can afford to squander it. Just be careful not to send the message that you’re willing to pay to play.

TAURUS WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 16 SEPTEMBER – 17 SEPTEMBER 2023

Taurus weekend horoscope : You will go to great lengths to make your living space warm and inviting as devout Juno in your home zone clashes with excessive Jupiter in your sign. For some Tauruses, all of this is in the service of their partner’s pleasure. If you’re single, you’ll want to create the kind of environment that makes a potential partner feel at home. Even if you’re not a stay-at-home type or aren’t currently focused on a relationship, you’ll still want your home to feel elegant and luxurious. Beware of the person who expects you to pamper them and satisfy their every whim. You want to be the adored, not the worshipper.

GEMINI WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 16 SEPTEMBER – 17 SEPTEMBER 2023

Gemini weekend horoscope : You’ll be eager to get your private life in order as methodical Pallas in your domestic realm syncs with transformative Pluto. This is the perfect day to do research and map out the steps of a big project or plan. A renovation, repair or a massive elimination of items that are no longer useful might be on the agenda. Some Geminis will be more concerned with the inner workings of a romantic or family relationship. You may be inspired to get to the bottom of a problem or find out what you need to know about someone you care about. Your relentlessness can provide answers, but it can also cause harm.

CANCER WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 16 SEPTEMBER – 17 SEPTEMBER 2023

Cancer weekend horoscope : Your success may depend on your ability to face your insecurities and shortcomings, so do what is necessary to overcome them. As courageous Sun in Leo and wounded healer Chiron align in your financial and professional sectors, you’ll have what it takes to show up and turn a responsibility into a strength. At some point, everyone fails at what they set out to do. What matters is that you get back up, learn from your mistakes and move forward.

