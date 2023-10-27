Over the next few days, humid westerly winds will continue to arrive in Spain, coming from the Atlantic and “driven by a deep storm whose center is located west of the British Isles,” announces Rubén del Campo, spokesperson for the Agency. State of Meteorology (Aemet). Thus, fronts loaded with rain will continue to arrive, which will irrigate the west of the Peninsula and, especially, the northwest – Galicia and nearby areas. However, the precipitation will not reach the Mediterranean, where the skies will be clearer and there will be a temperate environment. “In the rest of the country, temperatures will be those of the season or in some points somewhat cooler,” the expert completes the forecast.

Thursday was the rainiest day of the week, especially in Galicia, where 128 liters per square meter in Muiños (Ourense), and it was also very windy, with 134 kilometers per hour in La Cobatilla (Salamanca). Temperatures were high in the Mediterranean area, “as a consequence of these westerly winds, they arrive in the area overheated.” In Novelda (Alicante) and in Murcia 30° were reached on October 26.

This Friday it will rain especially in Galicia and nearby areas, where the rainfall may be locally strong and persistent. In a milder way, it will also rain in the eastern Cantabrian Sea, the Pyrenees and surrounding areas of the Central system, as well as in other parts of the northwest. Snow will appear above 1,800 meters and temperatures will drop throughout the country. In addition, the wind will blow intensely in the northern half and there will be a strong maritime storm in the Galician Atlantic and on the Cantabrian coast, with waves of five or six meters or more. There is orange notices, the second level of threedue to winds and rough seas in this entire area.

On Saturday, “the maritime storm will continue in Galicia, with waves of six to seven meters, and in the Cantabrian Sea, where the waves could reach five meters, especially offshore.” In addition, “it will rain abundantly in the Galician community and surrounding areas and, with somewhat less intensity, in the west of Castilla y León and north of Extremadura.”

“Weaker rains are also expected in the Pyrenees and nearby areas, without ruling out some isolated drops in the southern half.” Precipitation will be snow at about 2,200 meters in the northern mountains, while the winds will blow with strong gusts in much of the northern half as well. There are warnings for wind, rain and rough seaswhich are orange in Asturias, Cantabria, Galicia and the Basque Country, and yellow, the minimum, in Castilla y León, Navarra and La Rioja.

See also The President of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, landed in Colombia starting his tour

On Sunday, a new front “will bring rain to a good part of the west of the Peninsula, more abundant in Galicia, west of Castilla y León and north of Extremadura.” It will also rain in the Cantabrian Sea, the Pyrenees and, more lightly, in the central area. It will not do so in the peninsular Mediterranean or in the Balearic Islands and the wind “will blow with intensity in the northern third of the peninsula.” There is an orange notice in Galiciawhile it is yellow in Asturias, Cantabria, Castilla y León, Extremadura, the Basque Country and La Rioja.

Temperatures “will not vary too much” over the weekend. In the western half and central zone, as a consequence of the abundant cloudiness, the values ​​will be “fresh for the time of year, during the day, but temperate during the early morning.” It will not drop below 8° or 10° at night and in the early afternoon it will be between 15° and 20°. However, in the Mediterranean and Cantabrian regions the environment “will be somewhat warmer than usual for the time”, with 20° in the Cantabrian communities and 25° on the shores of the Mediterranean.

And next week, more

On Monday, “a frontal system will cross the territory from west to east, leaving more widespread rain in its wake than in previous days.” It will rain “in a good part of the country, except in the Mediterranean, although a few drops are not ruled out in Catalonia and the Balearic Islands,” says the Aemet spokesperson. The heaviest rainfall will be recorded in Western Andalusia, Galicia and around the Pyrenees and it will snow in the northern mountains above about 1,600 to 1,800 meters. Temperatures will drop clearly after the front passes.

During Tuesday and Wednesday, Del Campo notes, “it is most likely that rainfall will be limited to Galicia and surrounding areas, although it cannot be ruled out that it could rain in parts of the middle of the south.” In the rest of the country “there will be cloudy intervals without rain” and temperatures will drop on Tuesday and rise on Wednesday. “But thermometers in general will reach values ​​appropriate for the time of year,” the spokesperson clarifies. During the second half of the week “fronts with precipitation will probably arrive again, especially in the west of the peninsula.”

In the Canary Islands “there will be abundant cloudiness and possible rain, especially this Friday and Saturday.” Starting on Sunday and during the following days, trade winds will predominate with cloudy intervals, especially in the north of the most mountainous islands, where it could drizzle.